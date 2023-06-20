Euclid Mission: Bringing the dark universe to light

The Euclid mission, being undertaken by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to illuminate the hidden aspects of our universe. It is expected to shed light on two enigmatic forces known as dark matter and dark energy. These entities, which remain undetectable through direct observation, exert significant influence on the behavior of galaxies, their rotation, and the expansion of the universe itself.

To gain a deeper understanding of the nature of dark matter and dark energy, scientists require an instrument capable of closely examining the impact these forces have had on galaxies, galaxy clusters, and the overall expansion of the universe. And Euclid has emerged as the ideal solution for this pursuit.

By generating a comprehensive 3D map of the universe, with the added dimension of time, Euclid will enable us to explore the cosmos in unprecedented detail. Galaxies located farther away will appear as they were in earlier cosmic epochs due to the extended travel time of their light. Through the observation of billions of galaxies, reaching distances of up to 10 billion light-years, scientists will chart the position, velocity, and evolutionary patterns of galaxies across vast cosmic scales and throughout most of the universe's history. Euclid's exceptional optical capabilities will further allow the identification of subtle distortions in the appearance of galaxies.

This wealth of new data will empower astronomers to make precise inferences about the characteristics of dark energy and dark matter, surpassing previous levels of accuracy. Consequently, it will aid theorists in unraveling the enigma surrounding these mysterious components, fostering an improved understanding of the behavior of gravity on the largest cosmic scales.