Even as YouTube continues to dominate, TikTok surges as fastest-growing social platform: Pew

Even as YouTube continues to dominate, TikTok surges as fastest-growing social platform: Pew

YouTube and Facebook maintain dominance, but TikTok surges as the fastest-growing platform, according to Pew Research Center's latest US adult social media usage survey.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 17:00 IST
YouTube and Facebook maintain dominance, but TikTok's rapid growth shines in the latest Pew survey on US social media use among adults. (Pexels)

The Pew Research Center's recent survey on US adult social media usage, conducted between May 19 and September 5, 2023, highlights the evolving landscape of digital platforms. While YouTube and Facebook maintain their dominance, TikTok has emerged as the fastest-growing social platform, garnering usage from over a third of surveyed adults.

YouTube maintains a substantial lead as the most utilised platform, with 83 percent of respondents indicating its usage, according to the survey. Facebook follows closely behind, with 68 percent of users reporting engagement. Notably, these two platforms are the only ones achieving majority usage across all age demographics. Nevertheless, age-based differentials persist, particularly evident among YouTube users. For instance, 93 percent of individuals aged 18 to 29 utilise the platform, in stark contrast to the 60 percent reported by those aged 65 and older. Facebook exhibits a narrower age-based difference, standing at nine percent between the aforementioned age groups, Engadget reported.

Instagram secures the third position overall, with 47 percent of respondents acknowledging its use. Subsequent tiers feature Pinterest (35 percent), TikTok (33 percent), LinkedIn (30 percent), WhatsApp (29 percent), and Snapchat (27 percent). TikTok stands out with a remarkable 12-point increase from 21 percent two years prior, marking the most significant leap among the surveyed platforms.

Reddit and X occupy the next tier, both at 22 percent. Notably, Elon Musk's company underwent a name change from Twitter to X during the survey period. While X reported a slight decrease from its 2021 usage, Reddit experienced a four-point increase, overcoming challenges related to an API controversy.

Prominent age-based discrepancies are observed in platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. Instagram resonates strongly with users under 30 (78 percent), compared to a mere 15 percent among those aged 65 and older. Similarly, Snapchat's popularity declines from 65 percent for users under 30 to four percent for those aged 65 and above.

Demographic nuances further reveal TikTok's popularity among Hispanic users, with 49 percent reporting usage, and a notable 15 percent higher usage rate among women compared to men. X gains traction among adults with annual household incomes exceeding $100,000, presenting a nine-point increase compared to the $70,000 to $99,999 income tier. Unsurprisingly, LinkedIn, with its career-oriented focus, attracts respondents with at least a bachelor's degree, reporting a 25-point higher usage rate than those with "some college education" and a 43 percent higher rate than those with a high school diploma or less.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 17:00 IST
