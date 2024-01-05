Exciting UPI updates in 2024: Here are 5 new key features you will benefit from

Icon
UPI updates in 2024: Get ready for easier online payments in 2024! These 5 key UPI changes include deactivated inactive IDs, UPI ATMs, higher transaction limits, and fraud prevention measures to make your UPI payments easier.

By: HT TECH
Jan 05 2024, 17:16 IST
Safe online payment tricks: Know 5 easy ways to keep your money safe on UPI, Net banking
UPI updates
1/6 Do you use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) linked payment-making applications like Google Pay (GPay), Paytm, PhonePe, among others? The process of making online payment via these apps is simple, however, sometimes even a simple mistake like wrong click, number, among others can cause you huge monetary loss. Here are some of the safety tips which you should consider while making UPI payments. (Bloomberg)
UPI updates
2/6 Screen lock: Keeping a strong screen lock, password or PIN not only for your phone but also for all payment or financial transaction apps is very important. It not only saves your phone from landing in the wrong hands but also helps in avoiding leaking of personal and crucial details. However, you should avoid keeping simple passwords like your name, date of birth, mobile number, etc. (Pixabay)
UPI updates
3/6 Do not share your PIN: You should never share your PIN with anyone. Sharing your PIN makes you vulnerable for frauds as anyone can access your phone and transfer the amount. In case you feel that your PIN has been exposed, you should change it immediately. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
image caption
4/6 Do not click on unverified links or attend fake calls: Lots of fake messages containing links of some unverified keeps on popping in your inbox. You should avoid clicking on such links as it can cause you huge financial losses. You should also avoid picking up fake calls. The caller pretends to be calling from your bank or some other organisation and can ask you for your details like PIN, OTP, etc. Hackers usually share links or make calls and ask users to download a third-party app for verification. It can be noted that banks never ask for PIN, OTP or any other personal details. (Reuters)
image caption
5/6 Keep updating UPI App regularly: Every application requires an update and each update brings better features and benefits. You should always keep updating the UPI payment app to the latest version. (Unsplash)
UPI updates
6/6 Avoid using multiple payment applications: You should avoid keeping multiple payment applications in your phone and should install only the trusted and verified payment applications from the PlayStore or App Store. (Bloomberg)
UPI updates
Know these 5 UPI updates in 2024 - from deactivating inactive IDs to fraud prevention, know how your experience will become smoother. (Pexels)

UPI updates in 2024: As we step into the new year, it's important to be aware of some fresh updates to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's fastest-growing payment method. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have collaboratively crafted these regulations, which aim to enhance your online banking and payment experiences. it's crucial to acquaint yourself with five rule updates set to elevate your online banking and payment experiences.

Effective from January 1, 2024, here are five key UPI updates you should keep in mind.

1. Dynamic UPI IDs: The NPCI is taking a proactive step by directing payment apps to deactivate dormant UPI IDs after one year. Whether you're a user of Google Pay or PhonePe, ensuring the activity of your UPI IDs and reviewing associated phone numbers for any signs of inactivity is now paramount.

2.UPI for Secondary Market: Prepare for the Beta phase launch of 'UPI for Secondary Market' by the NPCI. This initiative involves key stakeholders and empowers limited pilot customers to block funds, debited upon trade confirmation during settlement, with payouts streamlined by Clearing Corporations on a T 1 basis.

3.Cash Withdrawals Through UPI ATMs: NPCI, in partnership with Hitachi Payment Services, is rolling out UPI ATMs across the country. Now, users can withdraw cash using UPI apps without needing a debit card. The first ATM has already been unveiled, with more set to follow across the nation.

4.Increased Transaction Limit: The transaction limit for large payments to hospitals and educational institutions has been raised from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. This adjustment makes it more convenient for those making substantial payments to complete their transactions.

5. Robust Fraud Prevention Measures: In a bid to fortify security, RBI proposes a 4-hour time limit for users initiating first-time payments exceeding Rs. 2,000 to new recipients. This window empowers users to reverse or modify transactions initiated with unfamiliar entities, introducing an additional layer of control and security.

