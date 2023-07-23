Eyeing a Google job? Check these tips from an insider to craft the perfect resume

Former Google executive, Nolan Church, shares crucial tips for job candidates to increase their chances of getting hired at Google. With over two million job applications received yearly, Google's hiring process has become highly selective. ANd that means your getting a Google job is dependent on how good your resume is.

Getting hired at Google is no easy feat. .Church, a former Google executive who worked in the company's recruiting division, reveals a Business Insider report. offers essential advice for candidates aspiring to land a job at the tech giant.

Avoid "brick texts" and embrace conciseness

Google faces a massive influx of applicants, surpassing two million annually, making it more challenging than getting into Harvard. To impress recruiters and stand a chance at your dream job, your resume must be meticulously crafted.

According to Church, there are two major resume mistakes that can hinder your chances at Google. The first is the usage of "brick texts," where long, convoluted paragraphs lack coherence. Resumes with this issue won't progress in the hiring process.

The second crucial aspect is conciseness. Clear and brief self-expression is vital. Difficulty in achieving this on your resume might imply ineffective communication skills in the workplace.

To address these concerns, Church recommends utilising AI tools like ChatGPT or Grammarly to refine and enhance the presentation of your resume.

With Google's recent layoff of 12,000 employees to cut costs, they might become even more selective in their hiring process. This makes it crucial to stand out by crafting an exceptional resume and avoiding common mistakes.

Valuable insights from another Google executive

Another former Google executive, Laszlo Bock, who spent two decades with the company, reviewed over 20,000 resumes during his tenure. He identified common errors such as typos, poor formatting, and excessive length. Bock proposes a rule of one page per ten years of work experience. Remember, once you secure an interview, the resume's significance diminishes, so keeping it simple and omitting unnecessary details is crucial.

For those aspiring to work at Google or any other company, taking these tips seriously and presenting a well-organised, concise resume can make all the difference in landing their dream job.