Eyeing an IT course? IIT Delhi Data Science and ML certificate course opens for registration

IIT Delhi has extended an invitation to professionals at early and mid-level stages to apply for its Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning to boost their career growth prospects. This IT course is ideal for those seeking a cutting-edge perspective on Data Science and ML to enhance their career prospects. The application deadline for this certificate course is December 6, 2023. The course is scheduled to commence on February 11, 2024, spanning a duration of six months through live online sessions. Classes will be conducted every Sunday from 12:15 pm to 3:15 pm, offering a comprehensive learning experience.

Eligibility Criteria

Enrollment in the certificate course requires a payment of Rs.1,35,000 plus GST. Eligible candidates include graduates or diploma holders from any branch or discipline, provided they have a background in Mathematics at the 10+2 level with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Preference will be given to candidates with a Mathematics or Statistics course at the undergraduate level, also with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Professionals with work experience in the data science field and basic programming skills, preferably in Python, stand to benefit significantly from the program. Also read: How to keep documents in DigiLocker app

Certificate and Evaluation Criteria

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate from IIT Delhi, provided they score at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Evaluation will be based on three quizzes, satisfactory completion of a group project, and maintaining a minimum attendance of 70 per cent. Participants with a minimum attendance of 90 per cent but unable to meet the 50 per cent marks requirement will receive a participation certificate.

The program is designed to prepare candidates for the current industry demands by providing an in-depth understanding of essential data science and machine learning tools and techniques, with a focus on Python. The industry-oriented curriculum will expose participants to statistics for data science, optimization formulations with ML, deep learning, and the art of storytelling with data. Don't miss this chance to enhance your skills and propel your career forward with IIT Delhi's Data Science and ML Certificate Course. Apply now.