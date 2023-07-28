Home Tech News Eyeing Barbie movie dowload? Beware of online scam, says McAfee

Eyeing Barbie movie dowload? Beware of online scam, says McAfee

Online scammers are taking advantage of the popularity of the Barbie movie to trick people.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 19:24 IST
Barbie movie
View all Images
Barbie movie hype fuels cybercriminal scams worldwide. (REUTERS)

Online scammers are taking advantage of the popularity of the Barbie movie to trick people. With so many consumers searching for Barbie-related items on the internet, cybercriminals have come up with new ways to deceive unsuspecting victims.

India Among Top 3 Targeted Countries, Facing Language-Based Scams

Anti-virus company McAfee has identified several types of scams related to the Barbie movie. One scam involves offering fake movie downloads that actually contain harmful malware. These malware-infected files can cause serious damage to people's computers and steal their personal information.

India is one of the top three countries facing these scams. In India, scammers are targeting people by offering them "Barbie" movie downloads in different languages. Once the victims click on the provided links, they unknowingly download a .zip file packed with dangerous malware.

Worldwide Impact: Barbie Malware and Fake Ticket Videos

Not only in India but worldwide, scammers have been using Barbie-related filenames to distribute malware. The United States faced the most attacks, but the United Kingdom and India also suffered from this malicious activity.

To lure in more victims, attackers have been posting fake videos promising free Barbie movie tickets. However, these videos are loaded with a type of malware called "Redline Stealer," which steals personal information and login details from people's devices.

Tips to Stay Safe from Barbie Movie Scams

Protecting oneself from these scams is essential. Users should only buy movie tickets or merchandise from trusted and well-known brands. They should avoid visiting suspicious-looking websites that may have poor design quality and grammatical errors.

Scammers often create websites quickly to capitalize on the hype surrounding events and movies, so users should be cautious of hastily put-together sites lacking essential information about the owner.

It's important to be critical of offers, promotions, and giveaways. Avoid deals that ask for money or personal information in exchange, as scammers can use this data to launch more phishing attacks or gain access to financial login credentials.

In short, being aware of online hygiene and staying vigilant for signs of scams can help protect users from falling victim to these Barbie movie-related cyber scams. Stay cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files to keep your personal information safe.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 19:24 IST
