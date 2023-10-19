Facebook down: App back after brief outage

Meta Platforms' Facebook app faced a brief outage including in India, but is now back up. Many users reported that they were not being able to post any updates for a while and the same was reported by Downdetector with a sudden spike in number of problem reports being submitted by some fuming users.

As many as 50% of these were from App users, 33% on the Website and as many as 17% on server connection. The problem persisted for some users for over 2 hours although the jump to normalcy was as quick as the spike.

While the glitch has been solved, Facebook has not reacted to the problem so far.

On Downdetector, some frustrated users got quite personal and addressed their problem directly to the Meta CEO. Monnie T. Dabney posted, “Hello Mark Zuckerberg, I can't login to my Facebook account. It's just loading, I can't connect to my business partner. Please solve server down problem. ”

Some even thought they had been banned by Facebook as is clear from this user's post, “i had to get on here and check to see if anyone else was having problems with theirs. i thought i was in facebook jail for a second. ?”

Check out the Facebook outage on the Downdetector graphic below:

However, if you are still not being able to post, then you should also check your Internet connection as well as try and post on some other social media handles that you may have to clear things up.