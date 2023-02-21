Facebook, Instagram testing paid account verification badges for users

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram users will soon be getting a new paid verified badge option in the form of Meta Verified.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, the USD 12 per month on the web and USD 15/per month on iOS and Android subscriptions will grant users a blue check next to their account name for increased visibility in search, comments and recommendations.

This will be provided alongside protection against impersonation, priority customer support and exclusive features.

Later this week, users in Australia (AUD 19.99 on the web and AUD 24.99 on mobile) and New Zealand (NZD 23.99 on the web and NZD 29.99 on mobile) will be able to sign up for the new verification option.

When a user signs up for Meta Verified, they must verify their identification using a government ID that matches their account's profile name and photo, reported GSM Arena.

Accounts must also have a certain amount of activity in their past posting history and have an 18-year-old owner.

The new verified plan includes proactive monitoring for account impersonation, which is a major issue on all social media sites.

Also, verified Meta users will receive 100-star tokens (Meta's virtual money), which can be used to tip Facebook artists, each month in addition to unique stickers for Stories and Reels.

Previously verified Facebook and Instagram accounts via the old requirements for notability and authenticity will not be altered, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)