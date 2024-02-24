 FastMinder app: This intermittent fasting tracker will boost your health to the next level | Tech News
Home Tech News FastMinder app: This intermittent fasting tracker will boost your health to the next level

FastMinder app: This intermittent fasting tracker will boost your health to the next level

Ready to transform your health with Intermittent Fasting? Discover FastMinder, the user-friendly app that offers progress tracking, insights, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 12:52 IST
Google Play celebrates International Mother Language Day with apps that bridge language divide
FastMinder app
1/5 1. Language Curry: Created by Akansha during her maternity break, Language Curry focuses on Indian languages, offering insights into both language and culture, enriching users' understanding.
image caption
2/5 2. Kuku FM: Founded by IIT Jodhpur alumni, Kuku FM provides premium audio content in over 8 Indian languages, including audiobooks, stories, and courses, catering to diverse interests. 
image caption
3/5 3. Kutuki:Founded by Sneha Sundaram, Kutuki addresses the gap in foundational English and Maths skills in India through its preschool learning platform, available in 6 regional languages, promoting contextual and inclusive education. 
image caption
4/5 4. Language and Culture:These apps not only teach languages but also delve into the cultural nuances, fostering a deeper connection and understanding among users.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Diversity and Inclusion:By offering content in multiple languages and celebrating linguistic diversity, these apps contribute to a more inclusive society, bridging educational and cultural gaps.   (unsplash)
FastMinder app
View all Images
Explore FastMinder app, a new intermittent fasting tracker app that will help you achieve your wellness goals effortlessly and boost your health to the next level. (Pexels)

Ready to revolutionise your approach to health and wellness through the power of Intermittent Fasting? Look no further than FastMinder app, the latest addition to Funn Media's suite of health-focused apps, joining the ranks of favourites like WaterMinder app and Calorie app. Tailored for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, FastMinder promises a straightforward and uncluttered fasting tracking experience.

Intuitive Fasting Plans for Every Lifestyle

In sync with the successful model of WaterMinder and Calorie, FastMinder boasts a user-friendly interface while delivering a robust set of features and data points. Seamlessly integrating with native system features on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, it leverages Live Activities, widgets, Apple Health integration, and a sleek Apple Watch interface.

Comprehensive Progress Tracking at Your Fingertips

Effortlessly set your fasting window using the intuitive timer, choosing from popular plans like 16:8 or 18:6, or create a personalised schedule to align with your lifestyle. FastMinder's progress tracking feature employs insightful charts and graphs to monitor fasting hours, weight, hydration, steps, providing a comprehensive view of your body's response over time.

Personalised Reminders

Custom Reminders ensure you never miss a fasting window or mealtime, allowing personalised alerts to keep you on course. Keep a detailed record of your fasting journey with the Fasting History feature, celebrating milestones and maintaining motivation.

FastMinder doesn't stop there; it offers Health Insights, providing valuable information on the health benefits of Intermittent Fasting, including its impact on weight loss, metabolism, and overall well-being. Live Activity support lets you monitor your fast directly from your Dynamic Island, and widgets on your Home Screen offer at-a-glance updates on your ongoing fast status.

The app comes complete with a beautiful interface allowing you to initiate or conclude fasts, log water intake, and record your current weight.

Excitingly, FastMinder is now available for free download on the App Store, with optional in-app purchases to unlock the full spectrum of features. Choose from subscription options at $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or a lifetime unlock for $29.99. Transform your health journey with FastMinder today!

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.  

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 12:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets