FastMinder app: This intermittent fasting tracker will boost your health to the next level

Ready to revolutionise your approach to health and wellness through the power of Intermittent Fasting? Look no further than FastMinder app, the latest addition to Funn Media's suite of health-focused apps, joining the ranks of favourites like WaterMinder app and Calorie app. Tailored for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, FastMinder promises a straightforward and uncluttered fasting tracking experience.

Intuitive Fasting Plans for Every Lifestyle

In sync with the successful model of WaterMinder and Calorie, FastMinder boasts a user-friendly interface while delivering a robust set of features and data points. Seamlessly integrating with native system features on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, it leverages Live Activities, widgets, Apple Health integration, and a sleek Apple Watch interface.

Comprehensive Progress Tracking at Your Fingertips

Effortlessly set your fasting window using the intuitive timer, choosing from popular plans like 16:8 or 18:6, or create a personalised schedule to align with your lifestyle. FastMinder's progress tracking feature employs insightful charts and graphs to monitor fasting hours, weight, hydration, steps, providing a comprehensive view of your body's response over time.

Personalised Reminders

Custom Reminders ensure you never miss a fasting window or mealtime, allowing personalised alerts to keep you on course. Keep a detailed record of your fasting journey with the Fasting History feature, celebrating milestones and maintaining motivation.

FastMinder doesn't stop there; it offers Health Insights, providing valuable information on the health benefits of Intermittent Fasting, including its impact on weight loss, metabolism, and overall well-being. Live Activity support lets you monitor your fast directly from your Dynamic Island, and widgets on your Home Screen offer at-a-glance updates on your ongoing fast status.

The app comes complete with a beautiful interface allowing you to initiate or conclude fasts, log water intake, and record your current weight.

Excitingly, FastMinder is now available for free download on the App Store, with optional in-app purchases to unlock the full spectrum of features. Choose from subscription options at $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or a lifetime unlock for $29.99. Transform your health journey with FastMinder today!

