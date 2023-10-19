Finally, Meta gives Instagram users control over data tracking and privacy

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, is making it easier for users to protect their online privacy. Now, Instagram users can themselves prevent the platform from tracking their online activities as they have the control over the feature. This move comes as Meta aims to address concerns about mishandling user data and misleading privacy agreements.

Meta's Effort to Address Data Concerns

This new feature, called "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," allows users to stop Instagram from collecting information about their online activities. Instagram users can also see which businesses share their data with Meta and decide to disconnect the ones they want or clear the collected information.

Meta explained, "Activity Off-Meta Technologies allows you to manage how information other businesses send to us is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely – it's up to you."

Meta's Latest Improvement: Accounts Center

In addition to these data tracking controls, Meta is improving the Accounts Center. This update allows users to transfer Instagram photos and videos to other services and download information from both Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

The Accounts Center is a central hub that simplifies managing settings for multiple apps. Users can set their preferences across all of Meta's apps at once, making it easier for those who want consistent settings.

However, for users who prefer different settings for each app, the Accounts Center offers flexibility. It lets users customize settings for individual apps. For instance, you might want the same privacy settings for Facebook and Instagram but different notification settings. With Accounts Center, you can easily adjust these preferences in one place.

The revamped Accounts Center was introduced on Facebook earlier this year. It's a hub that grants users greater control over their settings across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Users can manage privacy settings, security preferences, and advertising preferences conveniently from one place.

In short, Instagram users now have more control over their online privacy thanks to Meta's efforts to address data tracking concerns. The new feature, along with improvements to the Accounts Center, gives users the power to make their own choices about data tracking and settings across Meta's family of apps.