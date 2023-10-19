Icon
Home Tech News Finally, Meta gives Instagram users control over data tracking and privacy

Finally, Meta gives Instagram users control over data tracking and privacy

Meta has responded to privacy concerns by allowing Instagram users to block data tracking, offering more control over their online activities.

By: HT TECH
Oct 19 2023, 14:07 IST
Instagram users can share stories on Close Friends list; check steps here
Instagram
1/5 If you are an Instagram user and are not comfortable in sharing your images, videos, among others with all via Instagram stories then you can create a Close Friends list and share your story with only the people on that list. It can also be known that with stories, you can share photos and videos that disappear from your profile, feed and messages after 24 hours, unless you add them to your profile as story highlights. (Pixabay)
2/5 It can be noted that people on your Close Friends list will know they are on it, but they can't see who else is on the list. Only you can see your close friends list, and no one can request to be added. (AP)
Instagram
3/5 If someone has added you to their list, you will see a green badge when you're viewing their stories and a green ring around their profile photo. So, here are the steps you need to follow to create your close friends list: (Pexels)
Instagram
4/5 Instagram: How to create Close Friends list- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Then click at the top right, then tap Close Friends. Scroll down to Suggestions (Android) or Suggested (iPhone). Tap Add next to the people who you want to add to your Close Friends list. You can also tap Search to search for a friend. (Pixabay)
Instagram
5/5 Instagram: How to share a story with your close friends list- Tap at the top or swipe right anywhere in feed, then scroll to Story at the bottom. Then click at the bottom of the screen to take a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. To choose a photo from your phone's library or gallery, swipe up anywhere on the screen. When you are ready to share, tap Close Friends in the bottom left. (REUTERS)
Instagram
Meta empowers Instagram users to better control data tracking and privacy. (Pixabay)

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, is making it easier for users to protect their online privacy. Now, Instagram users can themselves prevent the platform from tracking their online activities as they have the control over the feature. This move comes as Meta aims to address concerns about mishandling user data and misleading privacy agreements.

Meta's Effort to Address Data Concerns

This new feature, called "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," allows users to stop Instagram from collecting information about their online activities. Instagram users can also see which businesses share their data with Meta and decide to disconnect the ones they want or clear the collected information.

Meta explained, "Activity Off-Meta Technologies allows you to manage how information other businesses send to us is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely – it's up to you."

Meta's Latest Improvement: Accounts Center

In addition to these data tracking controls, Meta is improving the Accounts Center. This update allows users to transfer Instagram photos and videos to other services and download information from both Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

The Accounts Center is a central hub that simplifies managing settings for multiple apps. Users can set their preferences across all of Meta's apps at once, making it easier for those who want consistent settings.

However, for users who prefer different settings for each app, the Accounts Center offers flexibility. It lets users customize settings for individual apps. For instance, you might want the same privacy settings for Facebook and Instagram but different notification settings. With Accounts Center, you can easily adjust these preferences in one place.

The revamped Accounts Center was introduced on Facebook earlier this year. It's a hub that grants users greater control over their settings across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Users can manage privacy settings, security preferences, and advertising preferences conveniently from one place.

In short, Instagram users now have more control over their online privacy thanks to Meta's efforts to address data tracking concerns. The new feature, along with improvements to the Accounts Center, gives users the power to make their own choices about data tracking and settings across Meta's family of apps.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 13:45 IST
