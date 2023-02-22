    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Finmin puts income tax calculator live on income tax dept portal

    Finmin puts income tax calculator live on income tax dept portal

    Income tax department on Monday released a 'tax calculator'.

    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 00:50 IST
    tax calculator
    The tax calculator is live on the income tax department's portal. (Pixabay)
    tax calculator
    The tax calculator is live on the income tax department's portal. (Pixabay)

    Income tax department on Monday released a 'tax calculator' which will help an assesses decide if the new income tax regime announced in the Budget is good for him/her or if the old one is better.

    The tax calculator is live on the income tax department's portal.

    "Tax Calculator is now live! A dedicated tax calculator to check Old Tax Regime vis-à-vis New Tax Regime for Individual/HUF/AOP/BOI/Artificial Juridical Person(AJP) as per Section 115BAC can now be accessed on the IT Dept website," according to a tweet by the tax department.

    An Income-tax calculator is an online tool that helps to evaluate taxes based on a person's income based on Union Budget 2023-24 announcement. Individuals falling under the taxable income bracket are liable to pay a specific portion of their net annual income as tax.

    While announcing the Budget for the financial year beginning April 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are also making the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime."

    As per the announcement, taxpayers opting for the new regime will get a rebate if their income does not exceed 7 lakh per annum.

    The finance minister also allowed a standard deduction of 50,000 under the new regime which is already available in the old tax regime. The basic exemption limit has been raised to 3 lakh from 2.5 lakh. A 2.5 lakh basic exemption limit is prescribed in the old tax regime.

    The move will lead to a saving of 33,800 for those earning up to 7 lakh annually and opting for the new tax regime. Those with income up to 10 lakh would save 23,400 and 49,400 savings would accrue to those earning up to 15 lakh.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 00:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash