Firefox to roll out 200 new extensions for Android

Firefox is set to expand its mobile browser ecosystem on Android devices soon by allowing 200 new extensions! Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 12:44 IST
Firefox announces big update for Android smartphones. Know details. (Unsplash)
Mozilla Firefox, simply known as Firefox, is one of the most popular web browsers out there. It debuted in 2002 and has been going strong till now, giving tough competition to other browsers such as Google Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge. Firefox is known to be one of the secure browsers when it comes to privacy, offering features such as ad blocker extensions, Facebook containers, tracking protection, and more. 

The web browser also supports a plethora of extensions that users can take advantage of. However, it only does so on the desktop version of Firefox, but that is set to change soon.

Firefox to get extensions

In a blog post, Firefox announced that the Firefox 120 release will see the web browser expand its mobile browser ecosystem on Android devices by allowing as many as 200 new extensions on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). A fully open Firefox for Android extension ecosystem could be rolled out sometime in December. 

Firefox claims that while the 200 mobile extensions are more varied than any other mobile browser, the figure is dwarfed by the 40000+ extensions that are present in the desktop version.

Firefox's Scott DeVaney said, “It's also a great time for developers who are intrigued at the prospect of creating new ways Firefox for Android users will fundamentally experience the mobile web. Are there browsing problems unique to the mobile environment that web extensions can solve? How can we enhance mobile web experiences with extensions? How can extensions empower mobile users? It's an open invitation to innovation.”

Firefox update

The desktop version of Firefox received a major update on October 24 which brought several new features. With the Firefox 119 update, users can now see all open tabs, from all windows. Moreover, if you sync open tabs, you'll see all tabs from other devices. It also now allows you to edit PDFs by adding images and alt text, in addition to text and drawings.

If you're a Chrome user, switching to Firefox now allows you to import some of your extensions as well. Additionally, browsing history on Firefox is now listed and you can sort by date or by site.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 12:44 IST
