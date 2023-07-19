Home Tech News First major Threads app update released for iOS; Check the new features coming to your iPhone

First major Threads app update released for iOS; Check the new features coming to your iPhone

Threads app has rolled out its first major update for iOS. Know the new features and changes you’re getting on your iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 13:21 IST
Threads
Threads app gets its first-ever major update on iOS. (REUTERS)
Threads
Threads app gets its first-ever major update on iOS. (REUTERS)

The Instagram-powered Threads app received its first major update for iOS within two weeks of its launch, yesterday, July 18. The update came shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for the platform and the roadmap for the rest of the year. The update focuses on some basic features that the app was missing at the time of the launch. For example, a new tab has been added to let users see their followers and the ones they are following. Let us take a look at everything new that's Threads is bringing to iPhones.

Threads gets its first major update

This update is iOS-specific, and no announcement for a similar Android update has been made. However, it is likely that an update for Android will also arrive soon. Yesterday, Zuckerberg said, “The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community”.

And the majority of the features are along a similar line. At the time of launch, we pointed out that the app was missing some of the crucial features such as a separate tab to see the followers, a page to explore trending topics, and more. Threads has worked on some of these issues.

Cameron Roth, a software engineer at Instagram, posted on Threads and said, “New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we've been hard at work cooking up”.

The biggest addition is a new follow tab on the activity feed that lets you check your followers as well as those you are following. Alongside, translations have also been added and just like on Instagram, you can get a translation for posts and replies that are in a different language.

There is also an option to subscribe to unfollowed users as well as tappable reposters labels that can be accessed to see all those who have reposted a particular thread. A separate replies page has also been created on threads to keep better track of the conversations.

Apart from these improvements have been added for a number of functionalities including activity feed scrolling, loading new posts, checking the Instagram followers list from within Threads, as well as fixes for bugs and crashes.

If you are using an iPhone and have not seen these new features even after updating, then do not worry. Roth explained, “You may need to restart your app to see some of these or otherwise wait until the end of the day! We use a system of server-delivered flags which can take a while to fully release”.

While these updates address a number of issues, it remains to be seen whether Threads gets its own explore and search page anytime soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 12:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets