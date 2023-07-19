First major Threads app update released for iOS; Check the new features coming to your iPhone

The Instagram-powered Threads app received its first major update for iOS within two weeks of its launch, yesterday, July 18. The update came shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for the platform and the roadmap for the rest of the year. The update focuses on some basic features that the app was missing at the time of the launch. For example, a new tab has been added to let users see their followers and the ones they are following. Let us take a look at everything new that's Threads is bringing to iPhones.

Threads gets its first major update

This update is iOS-specific, and no announcement for a similar Android update has been made. However, it is likely that an update for Android will also arrive soon. Yesterday, Zuckerberg said, “The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community”.

And the majority of the features are along a similar line. At the time of launch, we pointed out that the app was missing some of the crucial features such as a separate tab to see the followers, a page to explore trending topics, and more. Threads has worked on some of these issues.

Cameron Roth, a software engineer at Instagram, posted on Threads and said, “New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we've been hard at work cooking up”.

The biggest addition is a new follow tab on the activity feed that lets you check your followers as well as those you are following. Alongside, translations have also been added and just like on Instagram, you can get a translation for posts and replies that are in a different language.

There is also an option to subscribe to unfollowed users as well as tappable reposters labels that can be accessed to see all those who have reposted a particular thread. A separate replies page has also been created on threads to keep better track of the conversations.

Apart from these improvements have been added for a number of functionalities including activity feed scrolling, loading new posts, checking the Instagram followers list from within Threads, as well as fixes for bugs and crashes.

If you are using an iPhone and have not seen these new features even after updating, then do not worry. Roth explained, “You may need to restart your app to see some of these or otherwise wait until the end of the day! We use a system of server-delivered flags which can take a while to fully release”.

While these updates address a number of issues, it remains to be seen whether Threads gets its own explore and search page anytime soon.