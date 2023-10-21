Icon
LIVE UPDATES

Gaganyaan mission Launch Today Live: ISRO to conduct TV-D1 test flight in 30 mins; Countdown on

Gaganyaan mission Launch Live Updates: Test flight for the first ISRO manned project that will take humans 400 kilometres above Earth for three days will launch today. Today’s unmanned test flight has been dubbed Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1). Know the latest updates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 07:43 IST
Gaganyaan Mission
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight. (ISRO)
Gaganyaan Mission news
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight. (ISRO)

Gaganyaan mission first test flight launch Live Updates: Gaganyaan mission test flight live updates: In just 30 minutes from now, India will witness the test flight launch of its first manned project that will take humans to 400 kilometers above the Earth for three days. This mission is being carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It should

21 Oct 2023, 07:43 IST

Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Know about the Crew Escape system mounted on top of the test vehicle

Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Crew Escape system consists 5 types of quick-acting solid motors namely Crew Escape System Jettisoning Motor (CJM), High-altitude Escape Motor (HEM), Low-altitude Escape Motor (LEM), Low-altitude Pitch Motor (LPM) and High-altitude Pitch Motor (HPM) with PEDCEM formulation, which generate required acceleration for varying mission requirements.

21 Oct 2023, 07:36 IST

Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Know the mission objective of the TV-D1 test vehicle launch

Gaganyaan Mission Live Updates: 

1. Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub systems.

2. Flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various

separation systems.

3. Crew Module characteristics & deceleration systems demonstration at higher

altitude & its recovery.

21 Oct 2023, 07:30 IST

Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: When, where and how to watch live stream online

Gaganyaan mission Launch Live:  For those eager to witness this historic event, the TV-D1 test flight launch will be broadcast live on DD News Channel. Along with this ISRO will livestream the launch on its official website and on its official YouTube channel on Saturday, October 21, at 8 AM IST. This accessibility ensures that space enthusiasts and the general public can follow this momentous occasion in real-time. If you're looking for the live stream link, you can find it here.

 

21 Oct 2023, 07:25 IST

Gaganyaan mission Launch Today Live Updates: What is the purpose of the Gaganyaan mission?

Gaganyaan mission Live: The Gaganyaan program is a two-fold endeavor. In the short term, it aims to demonstrate India's prowess in human spaceflight, sending astronauts to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This mission will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration program in the long run, solidifying the nation's position as a key player in space exploration.

As part of this program, the government of India has given the green light to two uncrewed missions and one manned mission.

21 Oct 2023, 07:18 IST

Gaganyaan mission Launch Today Live Updates: Dr. Jitendra Singh wishes ISRO ahead of the launch

Gaganyaan mission Live: Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh wished ISRO before the launch of the test flight. Taking it to X, he posted, “Best wishes Team #ISRO! Moving one step closer to India's first Human Space Mission, the critical phase of preparation begins for #Gaganyaan with first Test Vehicle Flight TV-D1 scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 0800 Hrs IST from the SDSC-SHAR Launchpad, Sriharikota.”

21 Oct 2023, 07:07 IST

Gaganyaan mission Launch Today Live Updates: What is this mission all about?

Gaganyaan Launch Live: The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of the human spaceflight capability of India by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. Notably, the Gaganyaan program is slated to undergo about 20 significant tests, three of which will be unscrewed HLVM3 missions.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 07:07 IST
Tags:
