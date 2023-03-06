    Trending News

    Home Tech News Gang engaged in duping women via dating app busted in Noida, 6 Nigerian nationals held

    Gang engaged in duping women via dating app busted in Noida, 6 Nigerian nationals held

    Police have nabbed 7 people including one woman and 6 Nigerian nationals, besides seizing 3 laptops, 17 mobiles, internet dongles, 40860 in cash, and 3 passports.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 12:16 IST
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Cyber crime
    1/7 As people have become more tech-savvy and started taking full advantage of the internet, the cases of cyber crime have also increased. Registration of cyber offences, including online frauds under the pretext of offering jobs, gifts etc. and payment of electricity bills, rose by 63.7 per cent to 4,718 in 2022 compared to 2,883 cases in 2021, according to the Mumbai Crime Report. Cyber crime cases in 2022 rose by 112 per cent compared to 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019, according to a report by PTI. (REUTERS)
    Cyber Crime
    2/7 Post the COVID pandemic, crimes such as part-time job fraud, cheating in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have risen, as per the report released. In 2022, a total of 2,170 cheating cases, including frauds like customs, gift, purchase, job, insurance, etc, were registered. In order to ditch criminals and stay safe online, here are 5 steps you can adopt. (AP)
    Cyber crime
    3/7 Keep strong password: You need to keep a strong password that no one can crack. You are advised to avoid keeping your birthday, phone number, astro sign, among others as your password, as it can be easily guessed. Also, using a password manager will help you store and use a strong, unique password for each site you log into. (Reuters)
    Cyber Security
    4/7 Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection. If you are a Chrome user, you can switch it on in your Chrome settings. It substantially increases protection from dangerous websites and downloads by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing. (Unsplash)
    Cyber crime
    5/7 Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams. (Pixabay)
    Cyber crime
    6/7 Avoid clicking on links provided in suspicious mails: Several fraudsters use fake email id to woo people by offering them false job offers, rewards, etc., and ask them to click on certain links. If you click on those links you can end up losing your hard earned money. Also check if the email id is authentic or not before providing any personal details. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    7/7 Install antivirus: You also need to install antivirus in your system to stay protected for viruses and other cyber attacks.  (Pixabay)
    cyber crime
    View all Images
    Gang engaged in duping women via dating app busted in Noida, 6 Nigerian nationals held. (AP)

    The Noida police busted a gang involved in duping hundreds of women in the name of customs officials by befriending them through online dating app, here on Sunday.

    While investigating the matter the Police nabbed six Nigerian nationals including a woman, besides seizing three laptops, 17 mobiles, internet dongles, 40,860/- in cash, and three passports.

    The Police Commisionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar took to Twitter to inform the detailing of the arrest. "Gang doing fraud in the name of customs by befriending women through an online dating app was busted, 06 Nigerian accused including a woman arrested, 03 laptops, 17 mobiles, internet dongles, 40,860/- in cash, 03 passports, etc recovered from possession. Police Station Sector-20 Noida!"

    Detailing the modus operandi of the gang DCP Harish Chander while talking to reporters said, "The accused impersonated foreign nationals and came in touch with women through dating apps. After gaining the trust of the victims they say that they are coming to India to meet them on a certain date."

    He said they contacted the women saying that they have been detained at the custom since they were bringing expensive gifts and need some money in order to get them released, adding that the arrested lady (Nigerian) impersonated the custom official.

    A detailed probe has been launched into the case by the Police by registering a case under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act at the Sector 20 Police Station in Noida.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 12:16 IST
