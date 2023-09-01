Home Tech News GATE 2024 application portal open; check registration date and 4 apps to prepare for exam

GATE 2024 application portal open; check registration date and 4 apps to prepare for exam

The GATE exam serves as a gateway for engineering and science graduates to pursue higher education, secure government jobs, and explore numerous career opportunities.

Sep 01 2023, 18:55 IST
GATE 2024
View all Images
The application fee for the regular period is 1800 per paper for open-category candidates and 900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The wait for GATE exam aspirants is finally over. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially opened the application portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. This prestigious examination serves as a gateway for engineering and science graduates to pursue higher education, secure government jobs, and explore numerous career opportunities.

Important Dates and Registration Process

GATE 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Here are the crucial dates you need to keep in mind:

1-Last date to register without late fees: September 29, 2023

2-Last date to register with late fees: October 13, 2023

3-Application form modification period: November 7 to 11, 2023

4-Admit cards available for download: From January 3, 2024

Registration process

For the registration process of GATE 2024 exam, follow these steps

1-Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

2-Click on the registration link provided on the homepage.

3-Select "New Registration" and enter your details, including your name and email address.

4-Once registered, log in using your enrollment ID and password.

5-Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

6-Save, submit, and pay the applicable fees.

7-View and download the application form for future reference.

The application fee for the regular period is 1800 per paper for open-category candidates and 900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For the extended period, the fees is 2300 per paper for open category candidates and 1400 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Preparing for GATE requires dedication and the right resources. Here are 4 recommended apps to help you prepare effectively:

Apps to prepare for GATE 2024

Testbook: Testbook is a popular app for competitive exam preparation, including GATE. It offers notes in PDF format, practice questions, previous years' questions with solutions, live quizzes, and live and recorded lectures.

Unacademy Learning App: Unacademy has a dedicated GATE category within its learning app. It offers video lectures, live classes, study materials, and practice questions from experienced educators.

Nimbus Learning: This e-learning app offers various competitive exam preparation courses, including GATE. It provides access to high-quality video lectures, practice papers, and study materials.

GATE 2024 by EduRev: This app is available for free and provides online mock tests, an extensive question bank, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise online tests, and notes for all engineering subjects.

With the GATE 2024 application portal now open, aspiring candidates should start their preparations early to excel in this competitive examination. Utilize these recommended apps to enhance your GATE readiness and increase your chances of success.

