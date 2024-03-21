 Geomagnetic storm alert issued as CME grazes Earth; Know the solar storm danger today | Tech News
NASA says the CME that was hurled out by the Sun on March 17 impacted Earth today, and it is expected to spark a geomagnetic storm. Check the details of this potential solar storm danger.

| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 15:59 IST
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
Solar storm
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
Solar storm
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
Solar storm
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
A CME grazed Earth’s magnetic field during today’s early hours, NASA has revealed. (NASA)

With Earth going through the Vernal Equinox, solar activity is impacting the planet with increasing frequency. As we approach the solar maximum, it is only expected to increase further. Just a few days ago, the Sun spewed out a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) towards Earth. It was a huge eruption and was designated as the ‘Canyon of Fire' by NASA. This CME was hurled towards Earth and a potential solar storm danger arose. Now, forecasters have revealed that the CME has indeed impacted Earth and a geomagnetic storm alert has been issued.

Geomagnetic storm alert

According to a SpaceWeather report, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the expulsion of the CME on March 17. It then set a course for Earth and grazed the planet's magnetic field during today's early hours. NASA says while it did not immediately spark a geomagnetic storm, it could still take place later in the day as Earth passes through the CME. Thus, a geomagnetic storm alert has been issued as the solar storm danger is still looming.

The report states, “Arriving hours later than expected, a CME struck Earth's magnetic field on March 21st (0230). The weak impact did not immediately spark a geomagnetic storm, although such a storm is possible later today as Earth passes deeper into the CME's magnetized wake. This is the CME hurled into space by a dramatic filament eruption earlier this week.”

This geomagnetic storm alert has been issued at a time when Earth is facing a period called Vernal Equinox. During this period, the Russell-McPherron effect comes into play where even the weakest solar winds can seep through the Earth's magnetic field and spark a solar storm. This is due to a semiannual variation in the effective southward component of the interplanetary field.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 15:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets