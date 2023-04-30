German Labor Minister Sees AI Creating More Jobs Than It Kills

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said he believes artificial intelligence will eventually create more jobs than it kills, while also helping to alleviate a labor shortage in the country.

Speaking to German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Heil said, “According to everything we know and can observe, we as a society will not run out of work in the future.” He also said he doesn't support bans on chatbots like Chat-GPT but added that people need to understand the data that AI tools are being trained on.

“This not only prevents conspiracy theories, but also prevents the systems from producing undesirable results,” Heil said.