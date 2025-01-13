Get 2 years of free YouTube Premium subscription with these Jio offers: Know how to get this deal

Reliance Jio has launched a new initiative in partnership with YouTube to provide a two-year free YouTube Premium subscription for select JioFiber and AirFiber postpaid users. This limited-time offer, worth Rs. 3,576 (Rs. 149 per month), is available to users subscribed to specific postpaid plans, including Rs. 888, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,499.

To take advantage of this promotion, eligible users need to visit the MyJio app or Jio's website and log in. They can activate the YouTube Premium subscription by linking their Google account. Once linked, the subscription will automatically activate at no additional cost and remain valid for two years from the activation date.

Reliance Jio Free YouTube Premium Eligibility

Jio has outlined that only specific postpaid plans qualify for this offer. Users subscribed to these eligible plans can enjoy YouTube Premium features such as an ad-free viewing experience, background play, and offline video downloads. This subscription enhances the overall YouTube experience by eliminating interruptions and offering flexibility for users to enjoy content on the go, even without an active internet connection.

YouTube Premium Features

One of the most sought-after features of YouTube Premium is the ad-free experience, allowing users to watch videos without interruptions from ads. The background play option allows content to continue playing even when the app is minimised, making it ideal for multitasking. Users can also download videos for offline viewing, a perfect solution when travelling or in areas with limited connectivity.

YouTube Music

Along with the video features, users will also gain access to YouTube Music, a music streaming service offering a wide range of songs, albums, and artists. This provides users with a comprehensive entertainment package, combining both music and video content in one platform.

This collaboration between Jio and YouTube aims to provide added value for JioFiber and AirFiber users by offering an enhanced entertainment experience at no extra cost.