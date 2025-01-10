X rolls out parody account labels to boost transparency and prevent user confusion on the platform

X has announced the rollout of labels designed to distinguish parody or satire accounts from other profiles on its platform. This move aims to prevent users from mistaking posts by parodying accounts as authentic statements from individuals or organisations. The label will appear on both the account's profile and its posts.

How the Label Works

In a statementshared on its platform, X said the labels aim to enhance transparency and help users identify accounts that depict others for satirical or commentary purposes. Users can add the label to their profiles by navigating to the “Parody, commentary and fan account” option under Settings and Privacy > Your account > Account information.

We're rolling out profile labels for parody accounts to clearly distinguish these types of accounts and their content on our platform. We designed these labels to increase transparency and to ensure that users are not deceived into thinking such accounts belong to the entity… — Safety (@Safety) January 10, 2025

Also read: Grok AI iOS app launched with real-time information, image generation features and more- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The company's description of the label notes that it is intended for accounts portraying individuals, groups, or organisations in ways meant to discuss, satirise, or share information about them. X emphasised that these labels would reduce confusion and ensure users do not mistakenly associate parody accounts with the entities they mimic, TechCrunchreported.

While the labels are currently optional, X plans to release details about when they will become mandatory for parody accounts. The platform's authenticity policy prohibits impersonation but permits parody, commentary, and fan accounts if they comply with the rules.

Also read: Google searches for deleting Facebook, Instagram, and Threads surge as Meta ends fact-checking policies: Report

The idea of parody labels surfaced in November when reverse engineers spotted X working on the feature. This development follows instances where parody posts were misinterpreted as genuine statements, even by prominent users such as news presenters.

Unhinged Mode Coming to Grok

In another update, xAI, a subsidiary of X, has shared details about an upcoming feature for its AI chatbot, Grok. Known as “Unhinged Mode,” this feature is expected to generate responses resembling those of a novice stand-up comedian. Initially teased in April, the feature is designed to produce potentially controversial or offensive content, according to the xAI FAQ page.

Also read: Grok's upcoming ‘Unhinged Mode' promises controversial responses as Elon Musk pushes boundaries of AI

Reports indicate that “Unhinged Mode” aligns with Grok's original vision of offering edgy, unfiltered responses. Although Grok has delivered vulgar content in some instances, it has not fully activated the new mode. On political issues, Grok's responses have leaned left, particularly on topics like transgender rights and diversity, according to a TechCrunch report.

Further updates on these features are expected as X continues to refine its platform policies.