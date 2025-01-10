Latest Tech News Tech Tech News X rolls out parody account labels to boost transparency and prevent user confusion on the platform

X is rolling out labels for parody accounts to enhance transparency and prevent confusion between satirical content and authentic posts, with future plans to make them mandatory.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 18:00 IST
X introduces new parody account labels to clarify satire from genuine profiles and prevent confusion. (AFP)

X has announced the rollout of labels designed to distinguish parody or satire accounts from other profiles on its platform. This move aims to prevent users from mistaking posts by parodying accounts as authentic statements from individuals or organisations. The label will appear on both the account's profile and its posts.

How the Label Works

In a statementshared on its platform, X said the labels aim to enhance transparency and help users identify accounts that depict others for satirical or commentary purposes. Users can add the label to their profiles by navigating to the “Parody, commentary and fan account” option under Settings and Privacy > Your account > Account information.

The company's description of the label notes that it is intended for accounts portraying individuals, groups, or organisations in ways meant to discuss, satirise, or share information about them. X emphasised that these labels would reduce confusion and ensure users do not mistakenly associate parody accounts with the entities they mimic, TechCrunchreported.

While the labels are currently optional, X plans to release details about when they will become mandatory for parody accounts. The platform's authenticity policy prohibits impersonation but permits parody, commentary, and fan accounts if they comply with the rules.

The idea of parody labels surfaced in November when reverse engineers spotted X working on the feature. This development follows instances where parody posts were misinterpreted as genuine statements, even by prominent users such as news presenters.

Unhinged Mode Coming to Grok

In another update, xAI, a subsidiary of X, has shared details about an upcoming feature for its AI chatbot, Grok. Known as “Unhinged Mode,” this feature is expected to generate responses resembling those of a novice stand-up comedian. Initially teased in April, the feature is designed to produce potentially controversial or offensive content, according to the xAI FAQ page.

Reports indicate that “Unhinged Mode” aligns with Grok's original vision of offering edgy, unfiltered responses. Although Grok has delivered vulgar content in some instances, it has not fully activated the new mode. On political issues, Grok's responses have leaned left, particularly on topics like transgender rights and diversity, according to a TechCrunch report.

Further updates on these features are expected as X continues to refine its platform policies.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 18:00 IST
