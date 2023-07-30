Home Tech News Get into IIT Guwahati, no JEE exam required; land job too; here is how

Get into IIT Guwahati, no JEE exam required; land job too; here is how

IIT Guwahati has launched online B.Sc. program in Data Science and AI on Coursera. Here’s how you can enroll in this course without JEE exam.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 11:07 IST
Data Science
View all Images
IIT Guwahati Launches Online B.Sc. Program in Data Science and AI in collaboration with Coursera. (Pexels)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has exciting news for all aspiring data scientists and AI enthusiasts. They have introduced an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on the renowned online learning platform, Coursera. Importantly, you can get IIT admission without JEE exam.

Who can benefit from this degree program?

The answer is simple: anyone passionate about data science and AI and looking to kickstart or advance their career in these cutting-edge fields. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum covering both foundational and specialized topics, ensuring that students gain up-to-date knowledge and hands-on experience in Data Science and AI. The best part is that this flexible program is designed to accommodate individuals with diverse commitments, allowing them to study online at their own pace and convenience.

Whether you are a high school graduate from a science or non-science background, a professional seeking to enhance your skills, an aspiring entrepreneur, or someone looking to switch careers, this program caters to all. Even if you are already pursuing another degree, you can still earn a valuable second degree from a prestigious institution like IIT Guwahati.

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Opens: July 19, 2023

Application Deadline: September 10, 2023

Application Decision Release: October 1, 2023

Classes Commence: October 30, 2023

Eligibility Criteria:

For applicants without JEE (Advanced) registration, there is a straightforward process. You are required to complete the Mathematics Essentials online course specifically designed for this program. Upon completion, you will undertake a basic mathematics test, and based on your overall performance in Class 10, Class 12 examinations, and the Mathematics Essentials test, you will be ranked. Admission offers will be communicated via email on October 1, 2023.

If you already have a JEE (Advanced) registration, you are in luck. You will receive direct admission into the program without the need for the Mathematics Essentials course or qualifier test. The admission process is simplified for JEE (Advanced) registrants.

For those without JEE (Advanced) registration, the qualifier test entails a 4-module-long mathematics preparatory course and a Mathematics aptitude test. After completion, you can appear for the qualifier test, and your score will determine your application's fate.

IIT Guwahati promises to equip students with the digital skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce. Graduates will be well-versed in implementing the latest AI and data science techniques across various domains, ensuring their success in their chosen careers.

The program also offers job placement support, and students gain access to Coursera's skill-bred recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions, making the transition to their dream careers even more attainable.

So, if you have a passion for data science and AI and dream of studying at IIT Guwahati, this is your chance. Embrace the opportunity and apply before the September 10, 2023 deadline to embark on an exciting journey of knowledge and possibilities in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 11:07 IST
