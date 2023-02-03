    Trending News

    Gmail is getting a makeover! What will be changed?

    Gmail is getting a makeover! What will be changed?

    Whether you like it or not, your Gmail is getting a makeover and that too without any option to revert.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 22:00 IST
    How to use Gmail without internet! Follow these steps to send email offline
    Gmail
    With the internet becoming a necessity, it is now difficult to imagine even a single day without it. Almost all your work- from official to personal requires an internet connection. Even the apps you have on your phone require an internet connection to run including email. However, what if you are facing an internet issue and you have to send an important mail? Now, Gmail can be used to send email offline. Yes, you will not require any internet connection for the same.
    image caption
    You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering how to get Gmail offline? Check it below.
    image caption
    On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode. Then go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline.
    image caption
    Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and finally click Save changes.
    image caption
    You can also bookmark Gmail to use offline. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox and to the right of the address bar, click Star.
    Gmail
    View all Images
    Google has rolled out a new update for Gmail users. Know what has been changed. (Unsplash)

    Your Gmail is getting a new look! The long-expected rollout of Google's email service will offer a completely new workspace experience. Google confirmed in a blog that starting from January 27, the new Gmail user interface is rolling out for scheduled release domains, with anticipated completion by February 3, 2023. The updated new look of Gmail will not just provide email services but will bring video conferencing and chat options, all in one place.

    Gmail makeover will bring a new sidebar on the left side of Gmail which will carry quick links to chat, Spaces, Google Meet, and other email folders such as labels. Apart from the integrated link, you will also get a new shortcut to other Google services such as Calendar and Tasks without any need to open a new tab. Moreover, you will see all your notifications in one place.

    How to get the new Gmail look

    Don't worry! You don't have to do anything. The new Gmail look will be updated by default by today or in the upcoming days if you haven't got it.

    So, who all will get it? All the Google Workspace user accounts except the Workspace Essentials customers will get the new Gmail look.

    Moreover, Google has also confirmed that the new look will become the standard experience for Gmail users without providing any option to revert to the original UI. This Gmail makeover announcement first came in February 2022 in an effort to make Google Workspace services, for example, Chat and Google Meet closer to Gmail. Most of the users were able to try this new look by November 2022. However, during that time, Google had provided the option to revert back to the original look whenever users wanted . Sadly, this will not be possible anymore if you don't like the new Gmail look. However, you can change the theme of Gmail, inbox type, and other settings while visiting the quick settings menu.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 22:00 IST
