Gmail is getting a makeover! What will be changed?

Your Gmail is getting a new look! The long-expected rollout of Google's email service will offer a completely new workspace experience. Google confirmed in a blog that starting from January 27, the new Gmail user interface is rolling out for scheduled release domains, with anticipated completion by February 3, 2023. The updated new look of Gmail will not just provide email services but will bring video conferencing and chat options, all in one place.

Gmail makeover will bring a new sidebar on the left side of Gmail which will carry quick links to chat, Spaces, Google Meet, and other email folders such as labels. Apart from the integrated link, you will also get a new shortcut to other Google services such as Calendar and Tasks without any need to open a new tab. Moreover, you will see all your notifications in one place.

How to get the new Gmail look

Don't worry! You don't have to do anything. The new Gmail look will be updated by default by today or in the upcoming days if you haven't got it.

So, who all will get it? All the Google Workspace user accounts except the Workspace Essentials customers will get the new Gmail look.

Moreover, Google has also confirmed that the new look will become the standard experience for Gmail users without providing any option to revert to the original UI. This Gmail makeover announcement first came in February 2022 in an effort to make Google Workspace services, for example, Chat and Google Meet closer to Gmail. Most of the users were able to try this new look by November 2022. However, during that time, Google had provided the option to revert back to the original look whenever users wanted . Sadly, this will not be possible anymore if you don't like the new Gmail look. However, you can change the theme of Gmail, inbox type, and other settings while visiting the quick settings menu.