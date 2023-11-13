Good news! Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users can soon get this big YouTube benefit

Users of both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are in for a treat as a new feature is set to roll out, allowing them to capture frames from YouTube videos seamlessly. This innovative capability enables users to take screenshots in PNG format at the original resolution, thanks to the recent addition of the "copy video frame" option on YouTube. Google has taken it a step further by introducing the "save frame" feature, ensuring that users can preserve individual frames from YouTube films without compromising the original quality. The Microsoft Edge Canary build has also incorporated these functionalities.

Chrome specialist Leopeva64 shared the exciting news on X, stating, "The new option to SAVE frames from YouTube videos already works in Edge Canary; Chrome developers added this new entry a few days ago."

Recent Chrome releases have facilitated this seamless integration, providing users with the convenience of capturing video frames precisely in PNG format. In a bid to enhance the user experience even further, Chrome developers are actively working on an upcoming feature that will enable users to "Search video frames with (a specified search provider)."

YouTube's AI Chatbot

Simultaneously, YouTube is venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence with the development of a new chatbot. This AI-powered chatbot aims to enable users to pose questions about the videos they are watching, receive recommendations for similar content, and more, all without disrupting the playback process. By seamlessly providing relevant information during the YouTube viewing experience, this conversational AI technology seeks to elevate user engagement.

Google has initiated two experiments incorporating generative AI into the YouTube viewing experience. The company clarified on a support website, "Due to the limited scale of these tests, you may not notice them right away." This emphasises Google's ongoing commitment to integrating AI-powered features into the platform, promising exciting developments for users in the near future.

