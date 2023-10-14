Icon
Home Tech News Google Ad changes leave marketers flying blind, expert says

Google Ad changes leave marketers flying blind, expert says

Google quietly made changes to its advertising platform that significantly limits the amount of information marketers have about where their spending is going.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 14:45 IST
Icon
Google
The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, (AP)
Google
The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, (AP)

Alphabet Inc.'s Google quietly made changes to its advertising platform that significantly limits the amount of information marketers have about where their spending is going, according to an expert called on behalf of the federal government in an ongoing antitrust trial against the search giant.

“Google controls the rules and influences the outcomes of its auctions and these auctions are a black box to advertisers,” said Kinshuk Jerath, a marketing expert at Columbia Business School, who testified in federal court in Washington as part of the US Justice Department's case.

In September 2020, Google changed what information it provides to advertisers about the text ads that appear at the top of a search results page, Jerath said. The change to those so-called search query reports reduced data that advertisers get on about 20% or more of their text ad spending, he said. Google said at the time that it made the change to preserve user privacy.

The result is that advertisers now have less information about what ads they are buying and, combined with another Google change, it's also harder for them to opt-out of specific advertising auctions, Jerath said, a “one-two punch” that has led to higher prices.

The Justice Department argues that Google has sought to maintain a monopoly over online search and online search advertising. About two-thirds, more than 60%, of Google's total revenue comes from search ads, a Google employee testified previously, amounting to more than $100 billion in 2020. Every year since 2012, the company's search ad revenue growth has been in the “high teens,” according to documents shown by the Justice Department.

A Bank of America Corp. executive called the change “one of the more egregious examples of Google removing transparency from advertisers under the banner of privacy,” Jerath said, citing internal emails produced as part of the litigation.

The reduced information in the reports harms advertisers by making it harder for them to know what keywords they are buying and which ones are useful for them, he said.

“What this means is that for 20% of their spend, advertisers were not even told which queries they were buying,” he said. “You should be entitled to know, this is where I spent my money. ”

Google also made another change, called “expanded exact match,” that adds additional keywords such as synonyms or misspellings to any terms that an advertiser wants to buy for a text ad. Google doesn't allow advertisers to opt out of participating in expanded exact match except for negative keywords, or words for which they don't want to buy ads, Jerath said.

“To opt out of expanded match becomes time consuming,” Jerath said. Expanded exact match “makes it easier for advertisers to enter auctions but much more difficult for them to not enter auctions.”

The combined changes lead to “thicker auctions and unwanted ad spend by advertisers,” Jerath said. “Advertisers are losing control.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 14:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon