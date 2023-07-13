Home Tech News Google AI health chatbot passes US medical exam: study

Google AI health chatbot passes US medical exam: study

Google's artificial intelligence-powered medical chatbot has achieved a passing grade on a tough US medical licensing exam

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 07:24 IST
Google unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions.
Google unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions. (AFP)
Google unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions.
Google unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions. (AFP)

Google's artificial intelligence-powered medical chatbot has achieved a passing grade on a tough US medical licensing exam, but it's answers still fall short of those from human doctors, a peer-reviewed study said on Wednesday.

Last year the release of ChatGPT -- whose developer OpenAI is backed by Google's rival Microsoft -- kicked off a race between tech giants in the burgeoning field of AI.

While much has been made about the future possibilities -- and dangers -- of AI, health is one area where the technology had already shown tangible progress, with algorithms able to read certain medical scans as well as humans.

Google first unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions, called Med-PaLM, in a preprint study in December. Unlike ChatGPT, it has not been released to the public.

The US tech giant says Med-PaLM is the first large language model, an AI technique trained on vast amounts of human-produced text, to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

A passing grade for the exam, which is taken by medical students and physicians-in-training in the United States, is around 60 percent.

In February, a study said that ChatGPT had achieved passing or near passing results.

In a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, Google researchers said that Med-PaLM had achieved 67.6 percent on USMLE-style multiple choice questions.

"Med-PaLM performs encouragingly, but remains inferior to clinicians," the study said.

To identify and cut down on "hallucinations" -- the name for when AI models offer up false information -- Google said it had developed a new evaluation benchmark.

Karan Singhal, a Google researcher and lead author of the new study, told AFP that the team has used the benchmark to test a newer version of their model with "super exciting" results.

Med-PaLM 2 has reached 86.5 percent on the USMLE exam, topping the previous version by nearly 20 percent, according to a preprint study released in May that has not been peer-reviewed.

- 'Elephant in the room' -

James Davenport, a computer scientist at the UK's University of Bath not involved in the research, said "there is an elephant in the room" for these AI-powered medical chatbots.

There is a big difference between answering "medical questions and actual medicine," which includes diagnosing and treating genuine health problems," he said.

Anthony Cohn, an AI expert at the UK's Leeds University, said that hallucinations would likely always be a problem for such large language models, because of their statistical nature.

Therefore these models "should always be regarded as assistants rather than the final decision makers," Cohn said.

Singhal said that in the future Med-PaLM could be used to support doctors to offer up alternatives that may not have been considered otherwise.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Med-PaLM 2 has been in testing at the prestigious US Mayo Clinic research hospital since April.

Singhal said he could not speak about specific partnerships.

But he emphasised that any testing would not be "clinical, or patient facing, or are able to cause patients harm".

It would instead be for "more administrative tasks that can be relatively easily automated, with low stakes," he added.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 07:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets