Home Tech News Google announces FREE revolutionary changes to Google Bard; Check AI boost that's coming

Google announces FREE revolutionary changes to Google Bard; Check AI boost that's coming

Google Bard is set to gain several free revolutionary features, it was announced at Google I/O 2023. Check what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 23:48 IST
Google bard
Google Bard is Google's conversational AI model. (Google)
Google bard
Google Bard is Google's conversational AI model. (Google)

Google on Wednesday announced revolutionary changes that are coming to Google Bard, the company's answer to ChatGPT. Introduced in February this year, Google Bard is a conversational AI service powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). It is the result of Google's research in LLM which started with the introduction of a neural conversational model in 2015, followed by Google's Transformers project in 2017. 

Now, Google has announced major changes at Google I/O 2023 that are coming to its conversational AI service which could transform the way we use AI, including imaging capabilities, coding features and app integration.

Improvements to Google Bard

Google recently moved Bard to PaLM-2 which enabled many improvements to the service such as advanced math skills and coding capabilities. Now, the tech giant has announced that users will be able to do much more with Bard than just text input. With multi-modal capabilities, Bard users will be able to interact with the AI service with images in both prompts and responses.

Moreover, Google is also integrating Google Lens into Bard which will allow the AI model to analyze the photo, detect the subject and perform the required task. Citations will also be more precise. Going forward, users just need to just click the annotation and Bard will underline those parts of the response and link to the source.

Google Bard will also be integrated into other Google products such as Docs, Gmail, Drive, Maps and more. Users will be able to control their privacy settings and decide how and when they wish to use these features. Adobe Firefly will also be integrated into the AI model which will enable users to create high-quality images from ideas on the fly.

Lastly, one sought-after feature is also coming to Google Bard - Dark mode.

Increased Availability

These new features are not the only big announcements that Google has made so far. To make AI more accessible around the world, Google has announced that it is removing the waitlist process and Bard will be available to use in over 180 countries soon. Moreover, users will be able to take advantage of Google Bard in over 40 languages.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 23:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets