Google Cloud Launches Consulting Services to Help Clients Use AI

Google Cloud Launches Consulting Services to Help Clients Use AI

Google Cloud will provide advice and tools for customers to harness AI to identify trends, summarize information, boost automation and generate content.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 11:02 IST
Google is trying to use its prowess in AI to set itself apart in the cloud computing market. (Reuters)

Google's cloud-computing unit will begin offering consulting services to help clients use generative artificial intelligence as businesses across industries seek to capitalize on the wave of interest in the new technology.

Google Cloud will provide advice and tools for customers to harness AI to identify trends, summarize information, boost automation and generate content, the company said Wednesday. Generative AI powers chatbots such as ChatGPT and image maker Dall-E produce text, images or video by responding to prompts from users.

In recent months, companies have expressed a lot of excitement about generative AI's potential, but “there's always this dynamic of how do you get started,” said Carrie Tharp, Google Cloud's vice president of industries.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is trying to use its prowess in AI to set itself apart in the cloud computing market, which is viewed as one of the company's best bets for growth as its core search business matures. Google trails Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the market, but the unit reported its first profitable quarter earlier this year. This week, Google Cloud shared new clients using its generative AI products, including online travel site Priceline and the Mayo Clinic.

Generative AI may produce $1.3 trillion in sales of hardware, software, services and other tools by 2032, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a report earlier this month.

Google Cloud also launched more partnerships to deepen its offerings in generative AI, including a deal with startup Typeface, which helps companies use the technology. Typeface has incorporated Google's AI models into its offerings, and Google, in turn, is including Typeface in Google Workspace. The companies didn't release financial details of the partnership.

“The magic happens when you connect all the dots,” said Typeface Chief Executive Officer Abhay Parasnis.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 11:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets