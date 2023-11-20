Google deploys AR, Street View to showcase Hindi cinema's glorious legacy-videos, photos, songs

Google Arts & Culture has taken a momentous step in chronicling the illustrious history of Hindi cinema with the launch of its expansive online exhibition, the largest ever dedicated to the globally acclaimed film industry. This initiative, accessible for free on the Google Arts & Culture platform, employs cutting-edge technology, including Google's Augmented Reality and Street View, to provide an immersive journey through more than 120 expertly curated stories and over 7,000 assets, encompassing approximately 5,000 high-resolution images and more than 1,500 videos, posters, and songs.

The exhibit, a collaborative effort involving Google Arts & Culture and 21 cultural organisations such as the National Film Archive of India, The Museum of Art & Photography, and Yash Raj Films, was unveiled at the International Film Festival of India 2023's Film Bazaar. Hon'ble Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, graced the occasion, emphasising the significance of films as a communal celebration of art.

YouTube's Commitment to Democratizing Storytelling

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, underscored the power of storytelling in connecting diverse communities. He expressed pride in YouTube's commitment to democratising storytelling, expanding the reach of India's film industry, creators, and artists globally.

From Augmented Reality to Virtual Hall of Fame

The exhibit, overseen by Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, pays homage to India's cinematic brilliance through a virtual gallery space, 3D virtual Hall of Fame, and immersive experiences. Augmented Reality enables users to project hand-painted posters onto walls with their smartphones, while street view captures offer a 360-degree virtual tour of Mumbai's iconic Art Deco theatres.

Prithul Kumar, Festival Director - IFFI and Film Bazaar, celebrated cinema as a universal language that transcends borders. He expressed excitement about the partnership with Google Arts & Culture, enhancing the cinematic journey at the festival with valuable archival content.

The online exhibit also features exclusive video conversations with industry veterans Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar, hosted by Anupama Chopra as part of a specially-commissioned series with Film Companion.

Attendees of the week-long Film Bazaar at IFFI 2023 have the opportunity to explore an interactive space dedicated to key aspects of the online exhibit, offering a tangible experience of the magic and nostalgia of Hindi films.