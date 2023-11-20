Icon
Home Tech News Google deploys AR, Street View to showcase Hindi cinema's glorious legacy-videos, photos, songs

Google deploys AR, Street View to showcase Hindi cinema's glorious legacy-videos, photos, songs

Google introduces a groundbreaking online exhibition on Hindi Cinema, showcasing over a century of film history through immersive experiences and collaboration with cultural organisations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 21:05 IST
Icon
Google
Google Arts & Culture unveils the largest online exhibition in the history of Hindi Cinema. (Google Arts & Culture)
Google
Google Arts & Culture unveils the largest online exhibition in the history of Hindi Cinema. (Google Arts & Culture)

Google Arts & Culture has taken a momentous step in chronicling the illustrious history of Hindi cinema with the launch of its expansive online exhibition, the largest ever dedicated to the globally acclaimed film industry. This initiative, accessible for free on the Google Arts & Culture platform, employs cutting-edge technology, including Google's Augmented Reality and Street View, to provide an immersive journey through more than 120 expertly curated stories and over 7,000 assets, encompassing approximately 5,000 high-resolution images and more than 1,500 videos, posters, and songs.

The exhibit, a collaborative effort involving Google Arts & Culture and 21 cultural organisations such as the National Film Archive of India, The Museum of Art & Photography, and Yash Raj Films, was unveiled at the International Film Festival of India 2023's Film Bazaar. Hon'ble Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, graced the occasion, emphasising the significance of films as a communal celebration of art.

YouTube's Commitment to Democratizing Storytelling

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, underscored the power of storytelling in connecting diverse communities. He expressed pride in YouTube's commitment to democratising storytelling, expanding the reach of India's film industry, creators, and artists globally.

From Augmented Reality to Virtual Hall of Fame

The exhibit, overseen by Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, pays homage to India's cinematic brilliance through a virtual gallery space, 3D virtual Hall of Fame, and immersive experiences. Augmented Reality enables users to project hand-painted posters onto walls with their smartphones, while street view captures offer a 360-degree virtual tour of Mumbai's iconic Art Deco theatres.

Prithul Kumar, Festival Director - IFFI and Film Bazaar, celebrated cinema as a universal language that transcends borders. He expressed excitement about the partnership with Google Arts & Culture, enhancing the cinematic journey at the festival with valuable archival content.

The online exhibit also features exclusive video conversations with industry veterans Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar, hosted by Anupama Chopra as part of a specially-commissioned series with Film Companion.

Attendees of the week-long Film Bazaar at IFFI 2023 have the opportunity to explore an interactive space dedicated to key aspects of the online exhibit, offering a tangible experience of the magic and nostalgia of Hindi films.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 21:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon