Icon
Home Tech News Google Didn’t Rush Bard Chatbot to Beat Microsoft, Executive Says

Google Didn’t Rush Bard Chatbot to Beat Microsoft, Executive Says

A senior Google executive disputed suggestions that the company rushed to release its artificial intelligence-based chatbot Bard earlier this year to beat a similar offering from rival Microsoft Corp.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 19:19 IST
Icon
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
AI Chatbot
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
AI Chatbot
icon View all Images
Google executive defends release of AI Chatbot bard amid antitrust trial (representative image) (unsplash)

A senior Google executive disputed suggestions that the company rushed to release its artificial intelligence-based chatbot Bard earlier this year to beat a similar offering from rival Microsoft Corp. Testifying in Google's defense at the Justice Department's antitrust trial against the search giant, Elizabeth Reid, a vice president of search, acknowledged that Bard gave “a wrong answer” during its public unveiling in February. But she rejected the contention by government lawyer David Dahlquist that Bard was “rushed” out after Microsoft announced it was integrating generative AI into its own Bing search engine.

“I don't think you can make that conclusion,” Reid said. “Microsoft's announcement also had several errors in it. The technology is very nascent. It makes mistakes. That's why we've been hesitant to put it forward.”

In its landmark competition trial, the Justice Department has been seeking to show how Google maintains its monopoly in search by cutting off rivals such as Microsoft. Government lawyers have been seeking to show that Google's dominance also meant it intentionally delayed technological advances if they could threaten its position. 

Reid became a vice president of search at Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., in 2021 after years working on Google Maps and local search features. She testified about the company's work on developing local search and its recent move into AI with the Search Generative Experience, a limited version powered by generative AI. Several Google executives have testified at the trial about the company's efforts to incorporate AI and machine learning into its products.

Google announced the release of Bard on Monday, Feb. 6, with Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai calling it “an important next step on our AI journey.” The next day, Microsoft said it was integrating technology from Open AI's ChatGPT into Bing. 

Google's public demonstration of Bard underwhelmed investors. In one instance, Bard was asked about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. The chatbot incorrectly stated the telescope was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system.

While the Webb telescope was the first to photograph one particular planet outside the Earth's solar system, NASA first photographed a so-called exoplanet in 2004. The mistake led to a sharp fall in Alphabet's stock.

“It's a very subtle language difference,” Reid said in explaining the error in her testimony Wednesday. “The amount of effort to ensure that a paragraph is correct is quite a lot of work.”

“The challenges of fact-checking are hard,” she added. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 19:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon