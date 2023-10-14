Google expands Discover feed to desktop users, testing underway

Google is expanding its popular Discover feature to the desktop version of its search page. Google Discover feed, known for curating personalised content based on users' web activity and interests, has long been a staple on mobile devices, including the Google app and Pixel Launcher. However, the feature is now making its way to desktop users.

Familiar Concept, Limited Control

Similar to the mobile version, the desktop Discover feed will present users with personalised content. It's a feature that many users have grown accustomed to, but there's a key difference: on the desktop, unlike its counterpart Bing, Google's Discover feed cannot be customised or disabled. Users have no control over its appearance or contents.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To further solidify its presence, Google has provided website users with guidelines on optimising their content for Discover. Pages featuring high-quality images and timely information are more likely to be featured. A Google spokesperson has confirmed the testing of Discover for desktop, she noted that it's currently limited to users in India, the Verge reported.

This is not the first time Google has explored the idea of bringing Discover to desktop users. In 2022, a version of Discover-like tiles appeared on the Google Search home page for desktop, showcasing personalised content, including weather updates, stock information, and news. Back then, users had the option to disable these tiles for a cleaner browsing experience. However, the current testing suggests that this level of customization may not be an option if Discover for desktop becomes an official feature.

The concept of Discover is not unique to Google. In 2023, Samsung rebranded its Samsung Free feature as Samsung News, focusing on delivering relevant news to users, akin to what Google aims to achieve with Discover.

Enhanced Experience for Pixel Users

For users on Google's own devices, like the Pixel 8 series, the Discover page integrated into the Pixel Launcher has also received an update, aligning with the Material You design trend of 2023, ensuring a dynamic colour theme to enhance the user experience.

As Google continues to evolve its services and adapt to the latest design trends, the introduction of Google Discover to the desktop is poised to reshape how users access and interact with personalised content.