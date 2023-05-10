Home Tech News Google I/O 2023 event kicks off with spectacular AI music created by Bard, composed by Dan Deacon

Google I/O 2023 event kicks off with spectacular AI music created by Bard, composed by Dan Deacon

The highly anticipated Google I/O 2023 conference commenced with a bang as attendees were treated to a mesmerizing pre-show experience featuring AI-generated music composed by renowned musician Dan Deacon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 23:23 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google I/O 2023
View all Images
AI music created by Bard at the pre-show event of Google I/O 2023 (Sam Rutherford Engadget)

The highly anticipated Google I/O 2023 conference commenced with a bang as attendees were treated to a mesmerizing pre-show experience featuring AI-generated music composed by renowned musician Dan Deacon. The music, created in collaboration with Google's cutting-edge AI system called Bard, showcased the immense potential of artificial intelligence in the realm of creativity and entertainment.

As the sun set over the Shoreline Amphitheatre, the crowd eagerly awaited the start of the event, unaware of the audio-visual feast that awaited them. Suddenly, a symphony of electronic beats filled the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. The music, a unique blend of futuristic sounds and harmonies, unfolded in real-time, captivating the audience and setting the perfect atmosphere for the forthcoming keynote presentations and product reveals.

Dan Deacon, known for his experimental and boundary-pushing music, worked closely with Google's Bard AI system to compose an entirely new piece specifically for this occasion. Bard, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, analyzed Deacon's previous works and synthesized them into an entirely new musical composition. The result was an awe-inspiring fusion of human creativity and AI ingenuity, illustrating the possibilities of collaboration between humans and machines.

What made this performance truly remarkable was the live aspect of the music creation. While Dan Deacon controlled the overall structure and direction of the composition, Bard's algorithms processed real-time data from the audience's reactions, creating an interactive and immersive experience. The music dynamically evolved, responding to the energy and emotions in the crowd, making each moment truly unique and unforgettable.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 23:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets