Google introduces a free GA4 training course for beginners

Google introduces a free online course for GA4 beginners, aiming to provide essential skills in navigating Google Analytics 4 effectively. Learn more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 12 2023, 09:55 IST
Google
View all Images
Google introduces a free beginner's course for Google Analytics 4 (GA4), aiming to provide accessible knowledge for beginners. (Pexels)

Google has introduced an all-new online course, available free of charge, designed specifically for beginners looking to gain proficiency in navigating Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

This course is positioned as an ideal starting point for individuals who possess limited to no familiarity with GA4, catering to those eager to comprehend its functionalities. The course primarily focuses on the fundamental aspects of initializing a Google Analytics account and ensuring the accuracy of data collection.

Google has meticulously developed this educational initiative to be all-encompassing, serving a diverse audience that includes small business owners, marketers, students, and anyone embarking on their journey with Analytics. The course is thoughtfully structured to accommodate learners regardless of their prior exposure to the subject matter.

A noteworthy facet of Google's approach is the removal of any prerequisites, making it unnecessary for participants to have any prior knowledge. This promotes an easily accessible and fair learning environment, inviting individuals from various backgrounds to wholeheartedly engage with the course content.

At its core, Google's launch of this complimentary online course signifies an inclusive and thoughtful move to promote GA4 literacy. By facilitating a seamless entry into the world of analytics, Google is enhancing the accessibility and achievability of digital skills for a broader audience.

Course Overview

Uncover how Analytics can assist you in measuring what is necessary to meet your business goals. Gain insight into setting up your Analytics account and confirming accurate data collection.

1. Course Introduction

2. Leveraging Digital Analytics for Business Growth

3. Understanding Google Analytics Data Handling

4. Establishing Your Google Analytics Account and Property

5. Configuring Your Website for Data Collection

6. Configuring Your App for Data Collection

7. Ensuring Data Collection Verification

8. Managing Account Access and Settings

9. Enhancing Reports with Dimensions and Metrics

Key Takeaways

1. Comprehend the Data Collection and Processing Methods of Google Analytics

2. Set Up Your Analytics Account to Support Business Objectives

3. Describe the Compilation of Data into Reports within Analytics

By offering this initiative, Google is actively working to bridge the knowledge gap and facilitate a smoother initiation into the realm of GA4 for individuals across various backgrounds.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 09:55 IST
