    Home Tech News Google issues WARNING! Stop your emails from getting deleted; Do this NOW

    If you’re a Gmail user then there’s cause to worry as Gmail could delete all your emails if this happens.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 13:31 IST
    Google provides 15GB free storage space to individual users. (Pixabay)

    Emails have changed the way we officially communicate with each other, making letters a thing of the past. They have become so ingrained in our lives that the first thing many of us do in the morning is look at our inbox. One of these widely used email services Gmail. These days, marketing agencies are widely using Gmail to promote their products and services. Moreover, Google allows users to backup their photos to their Google account.

    To do this, Google provides 15GB of free storage space which is shared across Google Drive, Google Photos and . If you run out of storage space, you can upgrade to a paid storage subscription which you can cancel anytime. Google says, “If you cancel your storage plan or when your storage plan expires, your storage limits will reset to the standard, no charge levels for each product at the end of your billing cycle.”

    However, if you cancel it and go over the storage limit, it could lead to your emails getting deleted. Moreover, users wouldn't be able to send and receive images. The sent emails would simply return to the sender. According to Google if users stay inactive for a period of 2 years or more, all their emails could get deleted.

    Google said in a statement, “As of June 1, 2021, if you remain inactive or go over your storage quota for 2 years or longer, all of your emails may be deleted.”

    One of the ways you can free up storage space on your Google account is by deleting spam and promotional emails.

    How to unsubscribe and delete promotional emails

    Step 1:

    First, log in with your Gmail account on a desktop or laptop.

    Step 2:

    Then, in the search bar, simply type “unsubscribe” and hit enter. What will this do? It will simply show you a list of all emails that carry an Unsubscribe button.

    Step 3:

    Tick the box above to select all emails with this Unsubscribe tag.

    Step 4:

    Now, all you need to do is just tap on the delete button and all these promotional emails will be deleted. In case you want to keep some of these emails that you find useful, you can deselect those specific emails before hitting the delete button. However, you will need to deselect manually, one by one.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 13:20 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

