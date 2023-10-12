Google Meet rolls out full HD video calling feature; Know all about it

The shift to a hybrid work environment has led to the emergence of online communication platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and more. While most of these existed before the sudden demand for them during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now healthy competition to become the number one workspace provider in the market. Consequently, developers keep rolling out new features to keep users from switching to alternate platforms. Earlier this year, Google Meet brought 1080p video calling to one-on-one video chats, and now this feature is being introduced in group calling as well.

Google Meet gets full HD video group calling

In a blog post (via 9to5Google), Google announced that it is updating its workspace and bringing full HD (1080p) video calling to group calls, months after being rolled out for one-on-one video chats. This higher resolution is available on the web when using computers with a 1080p camera. Do note that the higher resolution is turned off by default but a prompt will appear on the top right corner of your screen during the meeting asking if you wish to switch to the 1080p resolution. Similarly, you can also toggle it in the settings menu.

Google said, “Note that 1080p is only sent when one or more users are pinning the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the 1080p video feed. In those specific scenarios, additional bandwidth will be required to be able to send 1080p video — Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained.”

Google is also bumping up the resolution of the shared content on the screen from 720p to 1080p in recorded meetings, meaning you will now be able to see the presented content more clearly. However, the rest of the recorded meeting will maintain the same 720p resolution.

These features will be available to subscribers across various Google platforms such as Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, as well as Workspace Individuals.

However, those with personal Google accounts will not be able to take advantage of this feature today. The one-on-one full HD video calling feature in Google Meet requires a Google One 2TB or higher subscription.