Google Messages may soon let you make WhatsApp video calls without switching apps: Report

Google Messages is working on a new feature that could allow users to make video calls through WhatsApp directly from the app. Currently, the feature is not activated but has been identified in the code of the Google Messages app. It appears to trigger when Google Meet is not installed on the user's device. This update could streamline the video-calling process for users of Google's messaging app.

Feature Spotted in App Code

A recent report from Android Authority highlights that the integration could enable users to initiate WhatsApp video calls directly from Google Messages. This feature was discovered in version 20250131 of the app, where a flag for the feature was found, though it has not been enabled for users yet. Screenshots shared by the publication suggest that a prompt to use WhatsApp for video calling appears when users tap the video call icon in a conversation. However, this prompt only activates if the user does not have Google Meet installed.

How the Feature May Work

At present, Google Messages only supports video calls through Google Meet. If Meet is not installed, the app prompts the user to download it to continue. The new feature aims to bypass this step and allow users to make video calls through WhatsApp, without leaving the Google Messages interface. Instead of redirecting the user to WhatsApp, the video call interface would open in full-screen mode directly within Google Messages.

The feature seems to be designed for one-on-one chats, as reports suggest that group video calls will still rely on Google Meet. Additionally, if the person being called does not have WhatsApp installed, Google Messages will not display the WhatsApp video call prompt.

It is important to note that Google has not yet officially confirmed this feature, and the final implementation could differ from the current findings. If the feature becomes available, it could significantly enhance the user experience for those who prefer using Google Messages over other messaging apps.