Using Google Chrome? Indian Govt issues high alert about security issue—Here’s what to do
The warning says that these vulnerabilities in Chrome could potentially allow a remote attacker to execute code and compromise a targeted system.
If you are using Google Chrome on your desktop, be aware of a warning issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The body has identified multiple high-severity vulnerability in Google Chrome for desktop, affecting Linux, Windows, and Mac computers.
The warning states that these vulnerabilities in Chrome could potentially allow a remote attacker to execute code and compromise a targeted system. Naturally, this is a serious security risk. Here's everything you need to know about the latest vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, the affected software versions, and what you need to do to address the issue.
Affected Software Versions
According to CERT-In, the following Google Chrome versions are affected:
- Versions prior to 133.0.6943.53for Linux
- Versions prior to 133.0.6943.53/54 for Windows and Mac
Vulnerabilities, as per Google: CVE-2025-0444, CVE-2025-0445, and CVE-2025-0451.
How Can Hackers Exploit These Vulnerabilities?
Google Chrome is one of the most widely used internet browsers globally, with a significant market share on both Windows and Mac computers. Given that these vulnerabilities have a high severity rating, they can enable remote attackers to compromise your system, and potentially affect a large number of users, which is certainly concerning.
CERT-In says attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading victims to visit specially crafted web pages. In reality, these could be phishing websites masquerading as legitimate entities, tricking users into entering sensitive information. If left unpatched, hackers could gain access to your system, execute malicious code, and cause a range of problems—including financial losses and data breaches.
What Should You Do?
To mitigate any potential security risks, it is essential to update Google Chrome to the latest available version.
How To Download The Update
Google has already released the Chrome 133 update in a stable capacity for Windows, Mac, and Linux. However, the rollout is happening gradually over the coming days and weeks, meaning not everyone may have immediate access to it.
Steps to Update Google Chrome
1. Open the Google Chrome browser.
2. Click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
3. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.
