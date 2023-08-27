Home Tech News Google, Microsoft, IBM to Adobe, Indian-origin CEOs redefine global corporate leadership - check list

Google, Microsoft, IBM to Adobe, Indian-origin CEOs redefine global corporate leadership - check list

Indian-origin CEOs are making waves globally by leading iconic tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more. Meet these influencers who are reshaping the business world.

Indian-origin CEOs
View all Images
Indian-origin CEOs are leading some of the most technologically advanced global companies and taking them to new highs. (REUTERS)

In today's business world, a growing number of talented individuals with Indian roots are taking on leadership roles at some of the world's biggest companies. From technology giants like Microsoft and Google to renowned luxury brands and beyond, these Indian-origin CEOs are making waves on the global stage. Not only that, they are actually powering these companies to new highs too.

Leaders Shaping the World

These Indian-origin executives have not only risen to the top, but have also achieved remarkable success in their respective fields. They are now recognized as some of the most influential CEOs in the world apart from earning tens of millions of dollars, making them some of the highest-paid CEOs globally.

World of Statistics Report

When the World of Statistics shared a list of Indian-origin individuals holding top positions in major companies on social media, it caught the attention of many. Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his admiration for how Indian-origin leaders have risen to the helm of numerous tech and non-tech organisations. Musk's response to the World of Statistics report was simple but telling: "Impressive." His followers echoed this sentiment, emphasising the work ethic of Indian professionals.

One user even playfully remarked that India is the "CEO of the Moon's South Pole," referencing India's successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

So, let's take a closer look at some of these remarkable individuals - meet the Influential Indian-Origin CEOs:

1. Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft.

2. Sundar Pichai leads Alphabet/Google as the CEO.

3. Sanjay Mehrotra is at the helm of Micron Technology.

4. Shantanu Narayen serves as the CEO of Adobe.

5. Jay Chaudhry is the CEO of Zscaler, a leading cloud security company.

6. Arvind Krishna holds the CEO position at IBM.

7. Neal Mohan is the CEO of YouTube.

8. George Kurian is the CEO of NetApp, a top player in the tech industry.

9. Leena Nair made history by becoming the first-ever Indian-origin global CEO of the prestigious French luxury fashion house, Chanel.

10. Laxman Narasimhan is the CEO of Starbucks, a beloved global coffee brand.

11. Amrapali 'Ami' Gan held the CEO role till recently at the adult entertainment platform OnlyFans.

12. Anjali Sud leads Vimeo, an online video platform.

13. Rangarajan Raghuram serves as the CEO of VMware, a significant player in cloud computing.

These individuals are not just CEOs; they are trailblazers, breaking barriers and achieving remarkable success in their respective fields. Their stories inspire and highlight the incredible potential that individuals of Indian origin bring to the global business landscape. As they continue to excel, the list of Indian-origin CEOs at top firms is sure to grow, further shaping the world of business as these individuals have inspired countless Indian youngsters and instilled in them the confidence to achieve the highest aims, no matter how difficult.

