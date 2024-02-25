 Google Pay app to be discontinued, users urged to move to Google Wallet | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Pay app to be discontinued, users urged to move to Google Wallet

Google Pay app to be discontinued, users urged to move to Google Wallet

Google has announced the discontinuation of its standalone Google Pay app in the United States, urging users to transition to Google Wallet.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 15:29 IST
Google Pay
Google bids farewell to its standalone Google Pay app, directing users to embrace the enhanced features of Google Wallet. (HT Tech)
Google Pay
Google bids farewell to its standalone Google Pay app, directing users to embrace the enhanced features of Google Wallet. (HT Tech)

Google has announced a significant change for its users in the United States - the discontinuation of the standalone Google Pay app. In a recent blog post, the tech giant revealed that the app will no longer be available after June 4, 2024. Instead, users are encouraged to migrate to Google Wallet, which will become the primary platform for managing digital payments and transactions.

The decision to sunset the Google Pay app comes with implications for users accustomed to its features. Once the app is removed, functionalities such as peer-to-peer payments, offer discovery, and balance management will no longer be accessible. However, Google Pay will continue to operate in other markets, including India and Singapore, albeit in different capacities, reported GSMArena.

Despite its widespread usage across 180 countries, Google is refocusing its efforts on the desktop version of Google Pay for ChromeOS, macOS, and Windows PC. On mobile devices, Google Pay will be integrated into the Google Wallet ecosystem, which offers dedicated apps for both Android and iOS platforms. This strategic realignment aims to streamline Google's payment services and enhance user experience across different platforms.

Google Wallet, the flagship service, serves as a secure repository for various credentials, including payment cards, transit passes, and identification documents like state IDs and driver's licenses. Notably, Google Wallet boasts five times more usage than the Google Pay app in the United States, indicating its importance in the company's payment ecosystem.

For users with remaining balances in their Google Pay accounts, Google recommends transferring funds to their bank accounts before the June 4 deadline. Additionally, finding deals and offers, previously available through the Google Pay app, will now be seamlessly integrated into Google Search, with a dedicated Deals section catering to users in the US.

While the discontinuation of the Google Pay app may initially disrupt routines for some users, the transition to Google Wallet promises enhanced security and convenience for managing digital transactions. As Google continues to evolve its payment ecosystem, users can expect a seamless and integrated experience across its various platforms and services.

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.  

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 15:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets