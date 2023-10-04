Google Pixel 8 launching today! Know when, where to watch Made by Google 2023 event online

Made by Google 2023: Google is gearing up for the big launch of its next generation of Pixel devices today, October 4. The Made by Google 2023 event is set to take place today in New York. The Mountain View-based tech giant holds its Made by Google events on an annual basis where it unveils the latest Pixel devices, along with its supported applications and services. Google has already revealed several details about the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with a high emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). On the event page, Google mentions, “Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel Cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster.”

When will the Google Pixel 8 launch?

Google will announce the Pixel 8 along with the Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google 2023 event today, October 4. The event will kick off at 10:00 AM EST/7:00 AM PT/7:30 PM IST. Google announced, “Join us October 4th at 10 am ET to see the latest Pixel devices, plus a few more surprises.”

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch online?

It has already been revealed that the Made by Google 2023 event will be an in-person event but will also be live-streamed online. Interested viewers can watch the event live on the Google event page that is live. It will also be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. The recording of the event will be available for viewing once the Pixel 8 launch event is over.

Made by Google 2023: All the expected announcements

1. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro - The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch FHD display whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is reported to boast a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. Both smartphones are expected to get a $100 price hike this year, meaning that the Pixel 8 could start at $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

2. Pixel Watch 2 - According to a 91mobiles report, tipster Kamila Wojciechowska revealed that the Pixel Watch 2 may feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It could get new health features adopted from other fitness trackers such as Fitbit's stress management system and multi-path heart rate sensor, along with the electrodermal activity sensor.

3. Pixel Buds Pro - While Google isn't expected to announce any new buds, it could introduce new colours of the Pixel Buds Pro. A teaser shared by Google hinted at a new Porcelain colour of the Buds Pro. On the other hand, a separate report claimed that another Sky Blue colour could be on the way.