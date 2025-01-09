Google plans to introduce new AI products, features in 2025, said Sundar Pichai

Last year, Google took a significant leap in introducing its AI-powered products, features, and services. In 2024 we saw some revolutionary announcements and greater Gemini AI integration to apps and services. Now as the new year has started, Google is expected to have bigger plans for the year in the space of AI. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai shared a detailed email to its employees on how the company is planning to introduce new AI products and features in the coming months. This new confirmation sure creates curiosity over what Google has planned for the year.

Google AI products and features in 2025

According to a 9To5Google report, Sundar Pichai addressed its employees via an email about how 2024 was a major leap with some great launches and announcements in the space of AI. However, the email also highlighted Google's plan to introduce new AI products and features in the upcoming months. The mail said, “As we start the year, I have been reviewing demos for the products and features we're rolling out in the next few months. The progress is amazing, and I'm confident we will keep the momentum going in 2025.” Pichai showcases enthusiasm for how the progress has been incremental for what is to come in 2025.

In recent months, Google also made some revolutionary announcements such as the launch of Gemini 2.0 and the availability of the Gemini 2.0 Flash in the Gemini app for developers by the end of January. With the report, we expect to see more AI at the upcoming Google I/O 2025 event which will likely take place in the month of May. Now, we have to patiently wait to know what AI services Google plans to provide in 2025. Pichai also highlighted the urgency of “how rapidly technology is evolving” and how the company is pacing to “reimagine our products and processes for a new era.”

