Google rolls out QR code-based file sharing via Quick Share for Android users worldwide

Google has started rolling out a new feature for Android users to simplify file sharing. The update introduces the ability to share files using QR codes through the existing Quick Share tool, which is available on Android devices. This feature is included in the latest version (24.49.33) of Google Play Services and is being made accessible to users globally.

How QR Code Sharing Works

The process to use the new feature is straightforward. After tapping the Quick Share option in the share menu, users will see a fullscreen interface with a new "Use QR code" option under the "Send to nearby devices" section. Selecting this will display a unique QR code with the Quick Share logo. When the QR code appears, the device screen automatically brightens, helping nearby devices scan it more easily.

This new approach simplifies the file transfer process. The recipient just needs to open the camera app on their Android device and point it at the QR code. Once scanned, the "quickshare.google" link will automatically open, starting the file transfer. Google assures that no additional steps are required, such as adding contacts, verifying devices, or adjusting settings.

Additionally, multiple devices can scan the same QR code, making it possible to share files with several people at once. This feature is especially helpful for group activities, such as sharing photos from an event or sending documents to colleagues. For users who have experienced issues with Quick Share detecting nearby devices, this QR code-based method can resolve these challenges.

Part of Google's Latest Feature Bundle

The QR code-sharing feature is part of Google's December 2024 Feature Bundle, aimed at enhancing Android's usability. While Quick Share has been available for some time, this update improves its reliability, particularly in situations where devices do not show up on the nearby devices list.

According to Google, QR code-based sharing is a significant enhancement that contributes to making Android easier to use for everyone, from regular users to IT professionals, reinforcing the platform's flexibility and ease of use.