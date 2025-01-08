Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google rolls out QR code-based file sharing via Quick Share for Android users worldwide

Google rolls out QR code-based file sharing via Quick Share for Android users worldwide

Google is making file sharing simpler on Android with a new QR code feature in Quick Share, available now for users worldwide. Here's how it works.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 13:20 IST
Google QR share
Google introduces QR code-based sharing through Quick Share to simplify file transfers for Android users. (Google)

Google has started rolling out a new feature for Android users to simplify file sharing. The update introduces the ability to share files using QR codes through the existing Quick Share tool, which is available on Android devices. This feature is included in the latest version (24.49.33) of Google Play Services and is being made accessible to users globally.

How QR Code Sharing Works

The process to use the new feature is straightforward. After tapping the Quick Share option in the share menu, users will see a fullscreen interface with a new "Use QR code" option under the "Send to nearby devices" section. Selecting this will display a unique QR code with the Quick Share logo. When the QR code appears, the device screen automatically brightens, helping nearby devices scan it more easily.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Amazon unveils Echo Spot in India: Alexa-powered smart alarm clock with custom display, music, and smart home features

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This new approach simplifies the file transfer process. The recipient just needs to open the camera app on their Android device and point it at the QR code. Once scanned, the "quickshare.google" link will automatically open, starting the file transfer. Google assures that no additional steps are required, such as adding contacts, verifying devices, or adjusting settings.

Also read: CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Additionally, multiple devices can scan the same QR code, making it possible to share files with several people at once. This feature is especially helpful for group activities, such as sharing photos from an event or sending documents to colleagues. For users who have experienced issues with Quick Share detecting nearby devices, this QR code-based method can resolve these challenges.

Also read: iPhone lost at sea returned to owner using Apple's Medical ID feature for the first time – Here's how

Part of Google's Latest Feature Bundle

The QR code-sharing feature is part of Google's December 2024 Feature Bundle, aimed at enhancing Android's usability. While Quick Share has been available for some time, this update improves its reliability, particularly in situations where devices do not show up on the nearby devices list.

According to Google, QR code-based sharing is a significant enhancement that contributes to making Android easier to use for everyone, from regular users to IT professionals, reinforcing the platform's flexibility and ease of use.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 13:19 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release: Here’s why GTA fans should explore Liberty City before the new era of Vice City arrives
DLSS 4 is the latest version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to enhance gaming performance.

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered
GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets