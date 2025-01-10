Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google searches for deleting Facebook, Instagram, and Threads surge as Meta ends fact-checking policies: Report

Google searches for deleting Meta accounts have surged after the company announced changes to its content moderation and fact-checking policies.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 14:38 IST
Google searches for deleting Meta accounts surge after policy changes and end of fact-checking. (AFP)

Following Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement to end third-party fact-checking and ease content moderation policies, U.S. Google searches on how to delete Facebook, Instagram, and Threads accounts have surged significantly. The increase comes after Meta revealed plans to roll back political content limits and other previous safeguards aimed at curbing misinformation and harmful speech across its platforms.

Meta's New Policy Changes Spark Backlash

Critics argue that these changes are aimed at appealing to political figures and avoiding backlash, particularly from right-wing groups. The move raises concerns that it could lead to an uptick in hateful speech, misinformation, and political content spreading more rapidly across Meta's networks, TechCrunch reported

Also read: Grok's upcoming ‘Unhinged Mode' promises controversial responses as Elon Musk pushes boundaries of AI

Also read
Google Search Trends Surge

According to a TechCrunch report, Google Trends data shows a sharp rise in search terms such as "how to permanently delete Facebook" and "how to delete Instagram account," with search interest peaking at 100 - the highest level possible. Other related queries, including "alternative to Facebook," "how to quit Facebook," and "how to delete Threads account," saw dramatic increases, with search activity rising by over 5,000 percent in the past few days, 

Also read: WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here's what we know

This growth in search activity signals a strong reaction against Meta's decision to scale back measures that had been in place to limit hate speech and the spread of political extremism. For years, Meta's fact-checking system and content moderation rules sought to curb misinformation that has led to real-world violence, such as the January 6th Capitol riot. Despite recognising these dangers, Meta has been criticised for not taking stronger actions against the spread of violent political content during the event, according to a report by the Washington Post. 

Also read: iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…

Global Impact of Meta's Platforms

Meta's platforms have also been linked to fueling violence in other parts of the world. Reports highlight how its platforms played a role in inciting violence in Myanmar, where members of the military used Facebook to promote actions that led to the genocide of the Rohingya people.

Zuckerberg framed the policy changes as a move to restore free speech, echoing similar comments made by Elon Musk about his platform, X. As part of these changes, Meta plans to replace third-party fact-checkers with a community notes system where users can flag posts they believe need more context.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 14:38 IST
