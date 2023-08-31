Home Tech News Google to add AI models from Meta, Anthropic to its cloud platform

Google to add AI models from Meta, Anthropic to its cloud platform

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is adding artificial intelligence tools from companies including Meta Platforms Inc. and Anthropic to its cloud platform, weaving more generative AI into its products and positioning itself as a one-stop shop for cloud customers seeking to tap into the technology.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 07:10 IST
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Google Pixel Fold
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Google
View all Images
Google adds Meta platforms and Anthropic AI tools to cloud platform, expands AI offerings for customers. (REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is adding artificial intelligence tools from companies including Meta Platforms Inc. and Anthropic to its cloud platform, weaving more generative AI into its products and positioning itself as a one-stop shop for cloud customers seeking to tap into the technology.

Google's cloud clients will be able to access Meta's Llama 2 large language model, as well as AI startup Anthropic's Claude 2 chatbot, to customize with enterprise data for their own apps and services. The move announced Tuesday at Google's Next '23 event in San Francisco, is part of the company's effort to position its platform as one where customers have the freedom to choose an AI model that best meets their needs, whether from the company itself or one of its partners. More than 100 powerful AI models and tools are now available to Google Cloud clients, the company said.

The company also announced wider availability of its Duet AI product for customers of its Workspace productivity suite, with access for the public to follow later this year. Users can tap a generative AI helper, which responds to prompts to help create content on apps like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Duet AI, introduced in May, can take notes during video calls, send meeting summaries and translate captions in 18 languages, Google said. Through a new feature called “attend for me,” users can dispatch the tool to join meetings on their behalf, deliver messages and create a recap of the event.Google also said it has new partnerships with companies such as GE Appliances and Fox Sports, which will allow customers to take advantage of AI, for example, to create custom recipes or see a playback of a sports event from Fox's broadcast catalog.

And Google announced a deepened partnership with chipmaker Nvidia Corp. Google said its cloud offerings will expand to enable more use of Nvidia's chips and products designed to speed up the training of large language models. Google touted its access to Nvidia's H100 accelerators — a prized commodity during the AI frenzy — and said it will be letting customers use the latest version of the chipmaker's so-called supercomputer.

With the announcements, Google is signaling that it's more willing than ever to work with other companies in artificial intelligence as it aims to gain market share from its competitors. Google has trumpeted its products and services as the finest options in AI, emphasizing its years of experience in the field. While the company still trails Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the cloud computing market, Google said the AI additions to its cloud catalog give the platform the widest variety of models to choose from.

“We are in an entirely new era of digital transformation, fueled by gen AI,” Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of Google Cloud, said in a blog post timed to the announcements. “This technology is already improving how businesses operate and how humans interact with one another.”

Beyond adding new AI models to its cloud catalog, Google said it was making improvements to its own AI models and tools. PaLM 2, Google's large language model that it announced at its annual developers conference in May, is now available in 38 languages and can better analyze longer documents like research papers, books and legal briefs, the company said. Meanwhile, Google's AI model that helps with coding, called Codey, has been updated to enhance performance. Imagen, the company's text-to-image app, will feature better-quality images and newer capabilities like style tuning, to help cloud customers better align their images to brand guidelines, the company said.

Amid growing concerns about how companies should deal with the wave of AI-generated content, Google Cloud announced a feature that will embed a watermark to indicate that images were created by artificial intelligence. The feature, which is powered by technology from AI lab Google DeepMind, will include the watermark at the pixel level, meaning it will be hard to alter, the company said.

Google also touted its notable cloud customers and partners in its announcements Tuesday. The company said that more than half of venture-backed generative AI startups pay for Google's cloud computing platform, including Anthropic, Character.ai and Cohere. The company's industry-specific models are gaining traction too, it said. Its Med-PaLM 2 model, an AI model adapted for medical settings, now boasts partnerships with health care companies such as Bayer Pharmaceuticals, HCA Healthcare Inc. and Meditech, Google said. Its Sec-PaLM 2 model, designed for cybersecurity, is being used by providers like Broadcom Inc. and Tenable, Google added.

The cloud unit also announced a commercial service based on Ampere Computing's new AmpereOne chip that adds weight to the startup's assertion that it can become a rival to chipmakers Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the dominant providers of processors in data centers. Ampere, backed by Oracle Corp., argues that its chips are more power efficient than rival offerings and better suited to the kind of high-throughput computing that cloud providers need.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 07:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets