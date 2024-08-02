 Google to soon roll out ‘school time’ feature for Android devices, Samsung watches: What is it and how it works | Tech News
Google is set to release a school time feature on select Android, tablets and SamsungWearOS devices in the coming months. The feature will allow parents to limit their child’s phone activity and reduce distractions.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 18:13 IST
Google first introduced the upcoming Android feature with the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch. (AP)

Google is on its way to expanding its offerings for kids with the upcoming launch of a school-time feature on Android phones, tablets, and Samsung WearOS watches. The feature enables parents to limit their child's phone activity.

According to Mindy Brooks, who manages the kids' and families' domain at Google, the feature has been introduced to bring parental control over kids' smartphone usage. It helps parents ensure their children's smartphones perform only certain important functions, like calling and messaging. As soon as school time is activated, the child's smartphone enters a limited functionality mode for a specific number of hours.

How to use the school-time feature

Parents can enable this feature when their kids are attending classes to prevent them from being distracted. This feature can also be used whenever parents want their kids to take a break from their screens.

Parents can use the Family Link app to schedule the date and time and select the apps for limited usage while allowing the child to call and text certain contacts. For instance, parents can set the school-time mode to be active from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The mode can be unlocked at any time.

The child will see a black screen displaying the school time and its active duration. Kids can access unrestricted apps using a shortcut available in the bottom left corner of the phone.

The school-time feature is set to be released on specific Android phones and tablets, as well as Samsung Galaxy watches, in the coming year. The feature debuted on the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch, which Google launched for kids aged 7 to 14 years earlier this year. It includes a location and fitness tracker along with game studio features.

In a similar vein, YouTube is working on a feature that will allow parents to monitor their kids' YouTube activities. This feature will require parents to link their accounts and is expected to be released soon.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 18:13 IST
