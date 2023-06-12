Google's Generative AI platform 'Vertex' open for public use now
Vertex AI provides a comprehensive range of tools to assist developers in fine-tuning, deploying, and managing models in production, ensuring effective governance throughout the process.
Google has officially announced that its generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now available to the general public. Vertex AI, a cloud-based machine learning platform by Google Cloud, offers a comprehensive solution for developing and deploying ML models.
In a blog post, Google Cloud stated, "We are committed to making generative AI accessible and valuable to everyone. This requires not only providing powerful foundation models but also robust platforms that enable fast and secure adoption, accommodating organizations regardless of their expertise."
With this update, Google Cloud customers can leverage the latest platform features to create and deploy unique generative AI applications.
Developers can now utilise various features, including the text model powered by PaLM 2, the Embeddings API for text, and other foundational models available in Model Garden. Generative AI Studio provides user-friendly tools for refining and deploying models.
Model Garden offers over 60 accessible models, allowing users to experiment with foundational models from Google and its partners.
Google also announced the public preview availability of their Codey model, designed for code completion, generation, and chat.
The generative AI support on Vertex AI was initially announced in March and has undergone refinement and development through collaboration with trusted testers, Google revealed.
