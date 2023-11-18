Icon
Home Tech News Google’s Legal Chief Faces Rebuke by Judge Over Missing Chats

Google’s Legal Chief Faces Rebuke by Judge Over Missing Chats

A federal judge reprimanded Alphabet Inc.’s chief legal officer over allegations that Google intentionally destroyed sensitive internal communications relevant to two ongoing antitrust lawsuits despite court orders to preserve evidence.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 06:29 IST
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
Google
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Google has also been accused in other court cases of using inappropriate tactics to avoid sharing information while evidence is gathered in litigation. (REUTERS)

 A federal judge reprimanded Alphabet Inc.'s chief legal officer over allegations that Google intentionally destroyed sensitive internal communications relevant to two ongoing antitrust lawsuits despite court orders to preserve evidence.

In an unusual move, US District Judge James Donato, who's presiding over a trial in San Francisco over Epic Games Inc.'s accusations that the Google Play app store is anticompetitive, ordered the company's longtime top lawyer, Kent Walker, to appear in court to address questions about the technology giant's record-keeping practices. 

Thursday's hearing, conducted in the absence of the jury, came after multiple Google executives, including Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, acknowledged at the witness stand that they incorrectly marked emails as being subject to attorney-client privilege so they can't be forwarded or programmed Google Chat settings such that their communications would disappear after 24 hours. They did so despite a court order that required the company to preserve certain employee communications and other internal documents, Epic claims. 

Donato quickly grew exasperated at Walker's responses.

“You're tap dancing around here,” Donato said, implying that Walker was evading questions by Epic's lawyer on the company's chat preservation protocol.

“Why didn't you just preserve the chats and turn the history on as you did for emails?” Donato asked, adding that other company executives have already testified that the company had the ability to do that. He also asked Walker why the company relied on an employee's discretion to save chats.

Google has also been accused in other court cases of using inappropriate tactics to avoid sharing information while evidence is gathered in litigation. The US Justice Department sought penalties against Google in a separate antitrust case over the company's search business practices, claiming the company urged employees to discuss sensitive topics via chats that would be automatically deleted after 24 hours. 

But no US judge has gone as far as summoning the company's top legal officer to explain internal data preservation protocol followed during legal fights and regulatory scrutiny.

Walker, who joined Google in 2006, has in recent years quietly become one of Google's most influential officials at the same time as Google and other big technology companies have come under unprecedented regulatory scrutiny.

Walker attended Harvard University and Stanford Law School and spent his early career as a Justice Department attorney. He later did stints at eBay Inc., Netscape Communications Corp., and AOL before joining Google. 

Through Walker's long tenure at the Mountain View, California-based company, he's witnessed the company's legal challenges grow in the US and Europe from copyright and privacy issues to antitrust investigations and artificial intelligence ethics. 

