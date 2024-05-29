Government warns of critical vulnerability in TP-Link Wi-Fi routers- All details you need to know

Government authorities have raised an alert regarding a potential vulnerability found in Wi-Fi routers that could pave the way for hackers to infiltrate connected devices. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), known for swiftly identifying flaws in commonly used software and devices such as those from Apple, Windows, Google Chrome, and Mozilla, has brought attention to a critical issue that may easily slip under the radar.

Routers at Risk

The focus of concern is on TP-Link routers, a widely utilised brand in India's internet infrastructure. These routers serve as the bridge between users and their internet service providers, establishing wireless networks that link devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets to the web without the hassle of cables.

According to CERT-In's warning, the vulnerability in TP-Link routers could permit remote attackers, once logged in, to execute unauthorised code with elevated privileges on the targeted system. Specifically, this flaw affects TP-Link Archer versions preceding C5400X(EU)_V1_1.1.7 Build 20240510.

Root Cause Analysis

The root of the problem lies in the improper neutralisation of special elements within a binary called rf test, which exposes a network service vulnerable to unauthenticated command injection, as outlined by CERT-In.

If successfully exploited, this vulnerability could empower remote attackers, without the need for authentication, to execute unauthorised commands with heightened access levels on the targeted system, states CERT-In.

Proactive Measures

To mitigate the risks associated with this security loophole, CERT-In recommends promptly patching TP-Link software. Additionally, users can take proactive measures to bolster the security of their Wi-Fi networks and shield themselves from potential threats:

Regularly update router firmware to leverage security patches released by manufacturers.

Change default login credentials to thwart exploitation of widely known usernames and passwords.

Enable WPA3 or WPA2 encryption to safeguard transmitted data from interception.

Disable remote management to minimise the risk of unauthorised access to router settings from the internet.

By adopting these precautionary measures, users can fortify their Wi-Fi networks against potential security breaches.