Google brings AI features to Chromebook Plus laptops- Check all details here

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 29 2024, 09:16 IST
Google recently announced several AI features, improved models, and more at the Google I/O event. Days after the event, the company again made a big announcement that will empower Chromebook devices with advanced AI features. Recently, Microsoft announced similar AI features for its Copilot+ PCs that enable compatible laptops to run on-device AI features. Now, with Chromebook Plus laptops, users can experience new AI features such as Help me write, generative AI wallpaper, and more.

About Chromebook Plus Google AI features

According to the Google blog post, Chromebook Plus laptops will now be empowered with the company's advanced AI features, enabling users to supercharge their productivity. These Chromebook Plus laptops are devices which run on ChromeOS and are powered by Google's set hardware requirements. The laptops will also experience the new Game Dashboard through which users can swiftly record their gameplay and customise their controls.

What Google AI features coming to Chromebook Plus

  1. Help me write: With a simple right-click on the laptop's mouse, users can access this AI feature that can help users write text. It has the ability to generate text from scratch based on user input or it can also rewrite existing text. With the Help me write feature, users can write “formal, shorter, or rephrase text altogether.”
  2. Generative AI wallpaper: With the help of built-in ChromeOS, users can create AI wallpaper for their device or they can also create backgrounds for video calls.
  3. Magic Editor: Chromebook Plus users can take advantage of the Ai photo editing feature on Google Photos. This will allow users to “Tap or circle the object you want to edit, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize them.”
  4. Gemini to ChromeOS home: This new addition will allow users to chat with Gemini via the Gemini app available on the home screen. For new Chromebook Plus users, Google will be offering a 2TB Google One AI Premium plan for 12 months which will include Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail and more.

Existing Chromebook Plus will get the AI features via automatic update which will come next week. Google has also added a new laptop lineup from HP, Acer and ASUS for users planning to buy a Chromebook device.

First Published Date: 29 May, 09:16 IST
