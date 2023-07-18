Home Tech News Govt launches crackdown, sends notices to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes; social media platforms may face action too

Govt launches crackdown, sends notices to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes; social media platforms may face action too

Union Health Ministry has issued notices to 15 e-cigarette selling websites and social media platforms are under scrutiny too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 14:50 IST
Health Ministry is closely monitoring websites and social media apps for advertising and selling e-cigarettes.
Health Ministry is closely monitoring websites and social media apps for advertising and selling e-cigarettes. (AFP)
Health Ministry is closely monitoring websites and social media apps for advertising and selling e-cigarettes.
Health Ministry is closely monitoring websites and social media apps for advertising and selling e-cigarettes. (AFP)

In India, e-cigarettes are strictly prohibited, but even so, some websites have been selling them. And that has forced the government to launch a crackdown against them. Now, the Union Health Ministry has issued takedown notices to 15 such e-cigarette-selling websites. They have been ordered to immediately stop the sale and advertisement of their products.

According to PTI, six more websites are on the lookout list. In addition, the ministry is closely monitoring the advertisements and sale of e-cigarettes on social media and may issue notices in the near future against them too.

"If they don't respond and comply with the law, the health ministry will write to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for taking down these websites. Legal action will also be taken against these websites accordingly," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The sale of e-cigarettes was stopped under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act which came into force in 2019.

The health ministry mentioned that they have identified information relating to online advertisements and the sale of illegal e-cigarettes. This sale is illegal under section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

It also added that, "In light of the above, and under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), and in pursuance of the government notification dated November 15, 2021, the undersigned is hereby authorised to direct you to disable access and or remove any information identified in the enclosed document without vitiating the evidence in any manner".

Following the notice, the online websites were given a deadline of 36 hours to submit their response. According to an official source, only four out of the 15 online websites have responded and ceased their operations. The ministry is still waiting for responses from the remaining websites. If they fail to respond within the given time frame, they may have to face serious charges under the IT Act or Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

Chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said that e-cigarettes are being made easily available and accessible to students. In response, the ministry issued a public notice in May directing all producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, advertisers, and transporters, including couriers, social media websites, and online shopping websites, to produce, obtain, or sell e-cigarettes directly or indirectly.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 14:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets