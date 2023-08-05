Govt to fill 3,400 civil service vacancies: Here are top 5 prep apps to download

In a bid to strengthen the country's administrative machinery, the government has set its sights on filling more than 3,400 vacancies in the Civil Services. According to a recent update presented in the Rajya Sabha, there are 1,365 openings in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 703 vacancies in the Indian Police Service (IPS), 1,042 positions in the Indian Forest Service (IFS), and 301 opportunities in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, emphasized the government's commitment to expediting the recruitment process to ensure these crucial positions are filled.

The selection process for these esteemed civil service positions, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS, is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through the Civil Services Examinations (CSE).

"To fill up vacancies in IAS and IPS promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by the Union Public Service Commission with state governments," the minister told PTI.

Furthermore, the government has taken significant steps to enhance the intake of officers in these services. For IAS, the annual intake has been increased to 180 through the CSE till CSE-2022. In the case of IPS, the intake has been raised to 200 from CSE-2020, and for IFS, the intake has been increased to 150 in 2022. The Department of Revenue has also reported 301 vacancies for filling through CSE-2023.

To aid candidates in their journey, several government job preparatory apps have emerged as valuable resources.

Here are the top 5 apps that may provide guidance in your job preparation.

1. Study IQ: Offering a plethora of features, including video lectures, mock tests, interactive quizzes, and a vast library of study materials, Study IQ has become a go-to app for many aspirants.

2. WifiStudy: A free app that provides a wide range of government job preparation resources, including PDFs, articles, and practice questions. The app's community forum allows users to seek help and guidance from fellow students.

3. Testbook: Covering an array of courses, such as SSC, Banking, Railways, and UPSC, Testbook offers a diverse selection of practice questions and mock tests to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

4. Safalta: A comprehensive app with study materials, live classes, and mock tests, Safalta has garnered popularity among government job aspirants. The app's dedicated team of experts is ready to assist in the preparation journey.

5. Swayam: As a government-backed initiative, Swayam provides various online courses tailored for government job aspirants. Offering free access to courses, it serves as an excellent platform to explore different government job sectors and prepare for competitive exams.